Wekiva falls in scrappy regional playoff tilt with Lakeland

Despite a furious late rally and a second-half surge led by Alexis Hill and Jakayla Johnson, the Wekiva girls basketball team dropped a playoff game to Lakeland (17-9) Friday night at home, 62-54.

The loss in the first round of the Class 6A regional playoffs ends Mustangs’ season with a 17-9 record.

“Definitely wasn’t expected,” Wekiva coach Jerry Middleton said. “We kind of allowed them to dictate the pace… but all in all, it was a success. I’m proud of them. We’ve been fighting all year, ups and downs.”

Alexis Hill scans through the high press of Lakeland

Lakeland wasted no time seizing control. The Dreadnaughts forced a turnover on the opening possession and drilled a 3-pointer, then followed with two more turnovers that led to a coast-to-coast layup and another wing 3 from Kennedy Borders.

The quick 8–0 burst forced an early Wekiva timeout and set the tone for a game that would be dictated by pressure defense and transition offense.

Out of the timeout, the Mustangs began to settle in. Hill opened Wekiva’s scoring with two free throws, and Makayla Bell followed by driving to the rim for a layup. Paris Blackwood added a strong finish inside after a jump ball went Wekiva’s way, but Lakeland continued to scrap. Borders struck again from the perimeter, and the Dreadnaughts ended the first quarter with a 19–10 lead and clear momentum.

Vinnie Cammarano Makayla Bell pump fakes the inbounds pass

The second quarter became a grind. Tiana Washington scored off a loose ball early, but physical play and missed open looks stalled Wekiva’s offense. Lakeland lived at the free-throw line, while the Mustangs struggled to convert despite several quality shots.

Johnson finally broke the drought with a 3 late in the quarter, and Jasmine Pooler found her for another open look with 30 seconds left in the half. Still, Lakeland entered the break ahead 27–20.

Turnovers proved costly for Wekiva, which committed 19 in the first half alone. Hill kept the Mustangs afloat with her work on the glass, posting seven points and seven rebounds by halftime.

Lakeland opened the third quarter the same way it opened the game — with a steal and a layup by Borders. Hill and Johnson responded with tough finishes inside, but every run was met with an answer from Lakeland. Borders attacked in transition for back-to-back layups, pushing her total to 18 points and was breaking the Mustangs single handedly.

Ja’Niya Poole locked in on her opponent at mid court

Hill refused to let it slip away. She forced a turnover and finished in transition, then followed with another basket off a feed from Bell. As Wekiva began to key defensively on Borders, Lakeland cooled briefly. Bell split a pair of free throws, and Pooler found Blackwood inside to pull the Mustangs within four.

A late 3 by Lakeland extended the lead again, but Blackwood closed the quarter with a layup, sending Wekiva into the fourth down within striking distance, down 44-37.

Defensively, Ja’Niya Poole was assigned to face-guard Borders and limit her space. The strategy worked for a moment, holding Lakeland’s top scorer quiet early in the fourth. Bell opened the quarter with a smooth euro-step layup, and Washington followed with a finish inside after a perfect pass from Bell. Johnson added a free throw after a strong drive, cutting the deficit to two.

But as Borders was contained, Lakeland turned to Zakharia Rutledge. Rutledge scored on back-to-back possessions, then added two more baskets as the Dreadnaughts rebuilt their cushion.

Vinnie Cammarano Jakayla Johnson drills the clutch corner 3 in the fourth quarter

Wekiva continued to fight. Blackwood scored inside, then stole the ball and found Hill for another basket. After forcing an inbounds turnover, Hill fed Pooler for two more to pull back within five and force a Lakeland timeout.

But foul trouble soon became a factor. Washington fouled out, and Pooler followed shortly after. Wekiva still had chances, forcing another turnover and generating open looks, but missed critical layups. Johnson knocked down a trey to bring the Mustangs within four, but Rutledge sealed it from the line before Borders finished the night with a closing layup.

Rutledge scored 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, while Borders finished with 24. Together, they accounted for all of Lakeland’s fourth-quarter scoring.

Lakeland advanced after completing one of the area’s most remarkable turnarounds — going from a winless season a year ago to a 17-win campaign and a regional playoff victory.

Hill and Johnson led Wekiva with 17 points apiece. Hill also added 12 rebounds to record her second consecutive double-double. Johnson added five rebounds and two steals, while Bell and Blackwood each scored seven.

The loss ended a season of growth for Wekiva, which captured a district championship.

“Some girls were able to get scholarship offers, and that’s what you really do it for,” Middleton said. “I’ll take a kid being able to go to school for free any day over a win, because you’re changing lives.”

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Jerry Middleton talks to his starting lineup before the tip-off

Seniors Tiana Washington and Jasmine Pooler have earned multiple Division I junior college scholarship offers, while Makayla Bell has received opportunities in women’s flag football, a growing collegiate sport she plans to pursue.

Though the loss stung, Middleton believes the foundation has been set.

“For the young girls, we’ve got a great core coming back,” he said. “It’s going to burn more now, and that’s what makes you fall in love with the process. I’m excited for the future.”