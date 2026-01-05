Wekiva boys win consolation title in Illinois

Wekiva traveled north to Centralia, Illinois, to compete in the Centralia Holiday Tournament, gaining valuable out-of-state experience while finishing 3-1 and capturing the consolation championship. Behind a star performance from Eric Nichols, the Mustangs showcased versatility, physicality, and growth against Midwest competition.

The trip provided a measuring stick for Wekiva (11-4) as the team prepares for the heart of the season.

“My thing for them was score fast, do a lot of things fast, but in control,” head coach Gersino Lubin said. “Being out of town, we got a chance to see Midwest basketball, and Midwest basketball, they are very efficient in a lot of things. I would like for us to be efficient.”

The tournament opened on Dec. 29 with a tight battle against Belleville West (Ill.). The Mustangs were locked in a one-possession game late, but a controversial no-call in the final moments led to a game-winning 3-pointer as Wekiva fell 54-51. The loss sent the Mustangs to the consolation side of the bracket despite a strong performance from Nichols, who finished with 22 points.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Lubin gets his guys together through a timeout

On Dec. 30, Wekiva responded with resilience against Champaign Central (Ill.). The Mustangs jumped out early and weathered multiple runs in a back-and-forth contest, holding control down the stretch to earn a 55-50 win. Nichols contributed 14 points, while Kenny Dieujuste chipped in 10.

Wekiva carried that momentum into New Year’s Eve against Millers Career Academy in a feisty, physical matchup. The Mustangs separated themselves in the second half, commanding the game on both ends of the floor to secure a 70-54 victory and earn an extra game in the tournament. Nichols once again led the way with 15 points.

In the consolation championship later that day, Wekiva delivered its most dominant performance of the trip, dismantling Miami Southridge, 71-27. The opposing coach praised the Mustangs’ physical presence and their ability to consistently pressure the basketball.

Nichols capped off an unforgettable tournament with 25 points, finishing as the tournament’s leading scorer and earning a spot on the Second All-Tournament Team.

“Eric understood the assignment,” Lubin said.

Vinnie Cammarano Eric Nichols hits a 3 right in front of his bench

Lubin pointed to the benefit of simply observing elite programs during the tournament.

“We saw Marist play, which we really wanted to play, and Marist is No. 2 in their class,” he said. “We saw Centralia play, which was No. 3 in their class. So we saw some really good basketball teams, and the details they paid attention to, we sat and watched those games.”

Despite the opening loss, Lubin was encouraged by how his team responded and adapted.

“Although we lost that buzzer-beater game against Belleville West, our better guy, Jasen, didn’t do as well as I expected,” Lubin said. “It was gratifying to see that everybody else was able to still handle business.”

Lubin highlighted lineup flexibility as one of the biggest takeaways.

“We showed a lot of versatility,” he said. “We were able to go big, go small, mix it up. Every group we put out there found a way to bring heat.”

With roughly a quarter of the season remaining, Lubin believes the Mustangs are progressing but still searching for another level.

“I think they’ve progressed, but I’m still looking for something more,” he said. “I was really looking forward to playing Marist to see how we stack up. Now we’re playing Edgewater, and they’re one of those teams that will help us. That’s a significant, balanced team that’s going to challenge us.”

As the district tournament approaches, Lubin’s message remains consistent.

“Be better each game,” he said. “It’s never about the other team. It’s always about us. If we keep clicking on all cylinders, we’ll be okay.”

Wekiva heads into Metro tournament play with a full head of speed. The Mustangs tip off on the road against the Edgewater Eagles in round 1 Tuesday night.