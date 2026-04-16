Wekiva boys water polo reaches regional quarterfinals

The Wekiva boys water polo season came to a close Tuesday evening, but not without a fight.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustang Boys Water Polo team after their regional quarterfinal matchup against Oviedo

Facing one of the top programs in the state, the No. 7 seed Mustangs battled No. 2 Oviedo in a regional quarterfinal matchup at Seminole High School, falling 22-12.

Head coach Todd Stieger pointed to both the positives and the areas that ultimately made the difference.

“I felt like the boys were really good,” Stieger said. “Most of the time, when they were scoring on us, it was off mistakes. That’s what hurt us all season. But to put up 12 goals against a team like that, that’s something to be proud of.”

Vinnie Cammarano Nicholas Woodward fires in a shot from close

Oviedo wasted little time asserting itself, capitalizing on early defensive lapses to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.

But Wekiva responded immediately. After drawing a five-meter penalty, Holden Pedrick stepped up and buried the shot top shelf to get the Mustangs on the board.

From there, the pace of the game intensified.

Oviedo’s crisp passing and quick counterattacks helped extend its lead, but Wekiva found moments of resistance. Goalkeeper Jaison Harris delivered multiple point-blank saves early, including a one-on-one stop that briefly slowed Oviedo.

On the offensive end, the Mustangs began to execute, working the ball around before finding Nicholas Woodward for a man-up goal to cut into the deficit, 4-2.

Still, Oviedo’s efficient offense proved difficult to contain. The Lions closed the first quarter on a run, building a 7-2 advantage.

Wekiva continued to battle in the second.

Pedrick added another goal early in the quarter and later created one of the highlight moments of the night, weaving through defenders on a fast break before finishing with a nifty backhand toss past the goalkeeper. Woodward also contributed, scoring on a counterattack and again off a set play as the Mustangs tried to keep pace.

Holden Pedricks winds back a shot in the second quarter against Oviedo

Despite those efforts, Oviedo regained control, capitalizing on turnovers and missed opportunities to go on a long run of goals. They pushed the lead to 14-5 by halftime.

Coming out of the break, Wekiva showed no signs of backing down.

Harris opened the half with another strong save, and the Mustangs converted on the ensuing possession as Woodward connected from deep. The offense continued to find rhythm at times, with Pedrick adding another goal after a defensive steal and John Foster battling in front of the cage for a rebound score late in the third quarter.

By the end of the period, Wekiva trailed 19-9 but kept pushing through the final frame.

Cameron Parry added a goal on a well-placed lob after a long pass up the pool. Pedrick and Woodward each found the net again as Wekiva continued to generate chances. Oviedo answered consistently, using its transition offense to close out the 22-12 victory.

Pedrick led the Mustangs with five goals, while Woodward added four in a strong offensive showing.

Cameron Parry battles through handsy defense

The performance reflected a season that marked a significant step forward for the program.

Wekiva finished 14-9 and earned its highest regional and state ranking in program history, climbing to No. 27 in Florida. The Mustangs were powered by a high-scoring attack, led by senior Cameron Parry, who finished the season with 109 goals, and Pedrick, who also hit the 100-goal mark.

Foster and Woodward added to the offensive depth, helping Wekiva become one of the more dynamic scoring teams in the area.

“This season as a whole is one of Wekiva’s best,” Stieger said. “We were good last year, but the difference this year was our goalie play and how our top four players came together. They were night and day compared to last year. That made a huge difference.”

Nicholas Woodward with space looks for an open shot on goal

Coach Tiffany Stieger echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the team’s resilience and identity.

“It’s been a great season,” she said. “I’m very proud of this group. We’re small, but we’re mighty. We don’t have a lot of the luxuries that other teams do, but we still come out and give everything we have.”

With the season now complete, Wekiva turns its attention to the future – one that will require retooling after the departure of five seniors who played a key role in their success.

“Water polo is a sport most people don’t know about, but It’s one of the toughest sports you can play — it’s a lot of fun and really competitive.” Todd Stieger said. “I want kids to come out to the beginning of swim season next year. We’ll get you started, we’re going to need more players next year and all the help we can get.”