Wekiva bowling battles in district play

The Wekiva Mustangs boys and girls bowling teams turned in strong performances at the district tournament this week, capped by sophomore William Warren earning an individual berth to the FHSAA state championship after a career-best showing.

The Mustang boys finished fifth overall, just one spot shy of qualifying for the double-elimination playoff round, while the girls placed 10th to close out a strong 7–3 season.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustang Boys Bowling

Coming off an 8–2 regular season, the Wekiva boys opened their tournament strong in game one with an 826 team score, led by Noah Shriver (199), Nathan Karcher (196), and Warren (178).

They kept pace in the second game with 805, highlighted by Warren’s 237-point game, before exploding for a season-best 888 in the final set. Warren was nearly flawless, stringing together eight straight strikes for a 257, the highest individual score of the day. He totaled 672 points across three games, which ranked him first amongst 95 bowlers.

Vinnie Cammarano William Warren admiring his strike

That effort earned Warren a spot at the upcoming state tournament as one of the district’s top individual qualifiers.

“Honestly, I’ve got to shout-out Mike Moore,” Warren said, crediting the veteran pro shop owner and coach at Aloma Bowl. “He told me a bunch of information that helped me come out of the ball with consistency. It worked today.”

For Warren, the state berth represents redemption.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I beat my best friend, who’s going with Windermere’s team, so I got a little revenge from my freshman year. I bowled a 430 back then, so this is exciting.”

Wekiva head coach Lenin Vazquez said he was proud of how his boys handled the pressure in their home lanes and improved throughout the day.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustangs Girls Bowling

“Our last game was our best game,” Vazquez said. “The guys didn’t let the lane conditions get to them. They fought through it, and I was really proud of them. To be the first team out of the next round, that’s a step in the right direction.”

Vazquez emphasized that Wekiva’s core is still young.

“We’re a young team,” he said. “For some of them, this was their first competition experience, so the future is bright for Wekiva bowling.”

On the girls’ side, Wekiva finished 10th overall with 1,651 total pins, led by senior Alisha Joseph, who placed 19th among 82 bowlers with 382 points. Isabella Hernandez paced the Mustangs early with a 134-point opening game.

Though the team didn’t advance, Vazquez said the season was a success in every sense.

Vinnie Cammarano Alisha Joseph ready to bowl in front of her Mustang squad

“Our girls did phenomenal all season long,” Vazquez said. “We had five girls, exactly what it takes to make a team, and they all stayed together and gave 100%. Unfortunately, they’re all seniors, so we’re going to be rebuilding next season. But this group really made us proud.”

Wekiva’s season ended just short of the playoff round, but between Warren’s breakout and the boys’ steady growth, the Mustangs’ program continues to rise in the district standings.

William Warren will try to bring a trophy home for himself and Wekiva, as he enters the FHSAA state championship tournament on Oct. 29 at Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center. The boys individual first round begins at 5:20 p.m.

See more photos below!

Vinnie Cammarano Noah Shriver locked in

Vinnie Cammarano William Warren prepared to bowl

Vinnie Cammarano Nya Gonzalez with her teammates watching over