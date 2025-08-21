Wekiva blanks Jones in a dominant season opener

The Wekiva Mustangs kicked off their 2025 volleyball season with authority Tuesday night, sweeping the Jones Fightin’ Tigers in straight sets, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22. It marked Wekiva’s fourth consecutive 3-0 win over Jones and set the tone for a promising year ahead.

The Mustangs jumped out to a quick start in the first set, establishing their offense through junior outside hitter Sarai McFadden, who led all players with 11 kills. McFadden, honored as player of the match, consistently powered through the Jones block, giving Wekiva the edge in close rallies.

Junior setter Isabella Espada was the engine of the offense, spreading the ball around with 19 assists, while also making smart decisions that kept the Tigers’ defense guessing.

One of the biggest difference-makers came at the service line. Junior Elyanna Sanchez delivered five aces, sparking long scoring runs that helped Wekiva dominate and control the match.

Defensively, Wekiva showed resilience, mounting 26 digs. Junior Mikayla Rivera anchored the back row with 14, showing great anticipation and hustle to keep rallies alive.

As a team, the Mustangs offense finished with 27 kills, 16 aces, and 21 assists — a well-rounded performance that showcased depth and balance.

The match unfolded in three distinct storylines, one per set. In the first, Wekiva pulled ahead late, with McFadden closing the frame on a pair of kills. The Mustangs then dominated the second, riding Sanchez’s serving run and Espada’s steady distribution to cruise to a double-digit win. In the third, Wekiva’s balance of power and precision proved too much down the stretch, pinpointing shots in deep corners.

Jones showed signs of life in the final set. Lorelys Miranda set the floor for the Tigers with 5 assists and 4 digs, while middle blocker Alaynia Jones-Graham guarded the net with 4 kills and 3 blocks. But ultimately, the Tigers dropped to 0-3, still seeking their first win of the season.

With the victory, Wekiva starts where it hoped at 1-0 on the season. The Mustangs will look to carry their momentum into a road match against the Oak Ridge Pioneers at 6 p.m., Thursday at Oak Ridge High School.