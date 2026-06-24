Wekiva Basketball shows out at Buffalo Team Camp 

Most teams arrived at the Buffalo Team Camp with full rosters and fresh legs.

Eric Nichols rises up for a mid range jumper against Santa Fe.

Wekiva arrived with six players.

Despite the limited numbers, the Mustangs turned heads throughout the weekend at The Villages High School, compiling a 6-1 record and advancing to the Gold Bracket semifinals against some of Florida’s top competition.

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The FHSAA-certified showcase featured 60 varsity programs and attracted more than 30 college coaches and scouts from across NCAA programs. Wekiva not only held its own but emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

Led by returning Mustang seniors Jace Moore, Eric Nichols, Bryce Dangerfield, Kenny Dieujuste and Ameer Garland, along with incoming freshman Eli Nichols, the Mustangs swept pool play with victories over Lake Mary, Wildwood, Balboa and Santa Fe.

The weekend served as another indication that Wekiva could once again contend among Central Florida’s top programs after winning 20 games and reaching the regional playoffs last season.

On Saturday against Balboa, Moore took control offensively. The senior point guard scored nine first-half points while creating opportunities for teammates as Wekiva built a lead behind three-point shooting from Nichols.

Jace Moore extends his body through contact for the finish and trip to the free throw line.

When Balboa trimmed the deficit in the second half, the Mustangs responded with composure. Nichols knocked down key free throws, Dangerfield buried a corner three, and Moore finished a drive through traffic to help secure a 60-54 victory.

The Mustangs followed with another impressive performance against Santa Fe.

Vinnie Cammarano Jace Moore lets a three pointer fly from the corner against Santa Fe.

Dieujuste dominated early, scoring six straight points in the paint before stretching the defense with a three-pointer from the top of the key. Nichols added perimeter scoring, while Moore controlled the pace with a combination of mid-range jumpers, fadeaways and drives to the basket.

As Santa Fe repeatedly cut into the lead, Wekiva answered every challenge. Moore and Nichols connected on timely shots, Dangerfield added scoring from the wing, and Garland anchored the interior with a block before punctuating the win with a dunk in the closing moments of a 72-61 victory.

The undefeated pool-play record earned Wekiva a spot in Sunday’s Gold Bracket, reserved for the tournament’s top-performing teams.

The Mustangs opened bracket play with a convincing 52-32 victory over Bell Creek before delivering perhaps their most impressive performance of the weekend, an 85-53 win over Garner from North Carolina.

Their tournament run eventually ended in the semifinals against Bartow, which went on to win the Gold Bracket championship. After playing seven games in three days with just six players available, the Mustangs finally ran out of fuel in a 62-41 loss.

Still, the weekend provided plenty of reasons for optimism.

Kenny Dieujuste posts up against a Balboa defender

Nichols emerged as one of the tournament’s top shooters after a junior season in which he led the team in scoring, three-point percentage and field goals made. Moore displayed a much-improved scoring arsenal while helping run the offense, giving Wekiva a dynamic backcourt combination. Meanwhile, Dieujuste continued to establish himself as one of the area’s most physical interior players after leading the Mustangs in rebounds a season ago while becoming a dynamic scoring threat.

Vinnie Cammarano Kenny Dieujuste leaps out to try and swat a mid range jumper.

College coaches took notice throughout the weekend, with several stopping to speak with Wekiva players, including Moore.

Head coach Gersino Lubin said he has been impressed by how quickly the group has come together despite replacing several graduated seniors.

“Surprisingly, very, very well,” Lubin said. “The way they’re playing, the way they’re gelling, the way they’re feeding off each other, you can tell those guys have been around for four years and they know each other’s tendencies very well.”

Lubin said the chemistry has helped soften the impact of losing key contributors from last year’s regional playoff team.

“Yes, we lost four or five guys, but they didn’t seem like they lost anything,” Lubin said. “The way they’re playing, they’re making up for the guys that left and the guys that graduated. They are definitely on the same page, competing, and it’s very gratifying to see.”

With part of last season’s core returning and players stepping into larger roles, Wekiva’s performance at The Villages suggested the Mustangs may once again be a force when the 2026-27 season tips off this winter.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Gersino Lubin talks to the team during a timeout in their game against Balboa.