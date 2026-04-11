Wekiva baseball honors the 2026 senior class

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustang seniors gather with their coaches before their senior night game against Circle Christian

Wekiva baseball’s senior night brought early energy Thursday, but it ended in frustration as Circle Christian rallied late to hand the Mustangs a 6-4 loss.

“It was a roller coaster,” senior pitcher Brady Reinert said. “I feel like the team did good. It’s just we gotta execute on barrels, man. We’re just not hitting barrels enough. I think it was a well-played game, we just need to execute.”

Wekiva honored five seniors before first pitch – Reinert, Codi Parker, Cody Bowen, Jaden Graham and Luke Robinson.

Brady Reinert winds back a pitch against Circle Christian

From the start, Reinert set the tone on the mound. He struck out the first batter he faced and worked around a walk, getting help from Bowen behind the plate, who gunned down a runner attempting to steal.

Reinert then sparked the offense in the bottom half of the inning. Leading off, he crushed a double deep over the left fielder’s head. He advanced to third on a balk and later scored on a wild pitch to give Wekiva an early 1-0 lead.

Brady Reinert hits the Zombieland celebration after his leadoff double to left field

The Mustangs had chances to build on it but couldn’t cash in – a theme that would linger as the game wore on.

“We had opportunities to start the game that we didn’t cash in on,” Head coach Noah Piard said. “That ended up showing its head near the end of the game. You always want to go into those last innings with some run support, and the fact that we missed out on those runs early really hurt us in the late stretch.”

In the second inning, Reinert continued to battle. He worked through traffic, inducing a groundout and striking out another batter, while Bowen made a great defensive play with a sliding grab in foul territory.

Jaden Graham makes an incredible leaping grab at second base to save a line drive hit into the gap

Offensively, Wekiva struggled to find rhythm through the middle innings. Three batters were set down in order in the second, and they went quietly again in the third.

Circle Christian began to chip away. After putting runners on, the Centurions broke through with an RBI single to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Reinert limited further damage with a strikeout and groundout, keeping the deficit manageable.

Defensively, Wekiva continued to flash. Later in the game, Caden Lopez fielded a hit to left field and fired home for an out at the plate, preventing another run from scoring and keeping the game in reach.

The Mustangs needed a spark, and they found it in the fifth.

Ja’Codi Parker prepares to swing at a pitch

Robinson opened the inning with a single to left, and Bowen followed with a walk to put two runners on. After a deep fly ball allowed Robinson to tag up to third, Reinert delivered again, driving a ball into the outfield to bring him home and tie the game.

A passed ball moved Reinert into scoring position, and another wild pitch allowed Bowen to steal home, putting the Mustangs back in front. Moments later, another ball slipped past the catcher, and Reinert slid in safely to take a 4-2 lead — although it proved to be short-lived.

Robinson took over on the mound in the sixth, and Circle Christian quickly applied pressure. Two walks and a groundout set up the Centurions, and a line drive double to right field brought in two runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Cody Bowen crosses home plate against Circle Christian

After another walk, Emil Flaquer entered in relief, but control issues allowed another run to score. A single to right field added one more, capping a four-run inning that swung the game back in Circle Christian’s favor at 6-4.

Flaquer settled in to limit further damage, striking out two batters to end the inning. He was dominant in the seventh, recording three strikeouts to give Wekiva one last chance.

Luke Robinson steals third base against Circle Christian

In the final frame, Bowen opened with a single to center, bringing life to the Mustang dugout. But back-to-back ground balls resulted in fielder’s choice outs, quickly shrinking the opportunity.

With two outs and the tying run at the plate, Graham stepped in and drove a ball deep to right field. For a moment, it looked like it might carry, but it was tracked down by the outfielder, ending the game and sealing the 6-4 loss.

Reinert, committed to play baseball at Daytona Beach Christian University next spring, led the charge with two hits, two runs and an RBI at the plate, while collecting four strikeouts on the mound.

“It was a blessing,” Reinert said of his four years at Wekiva. “With the boys, it’s been a fun ride. I can’t ask for a better group. It’s probably the best season I’ve had.”

Brady Reinert zips a pitch toward a Circle Christian batter in the first inning

Even in defeat, the night remained centered on the seniors and what they’ve meant to the program.

“They’ve been great,” Piard said. “The leadership that they’ve showed has allowed the underclassmen to follow their lead. Great character, good in the classroom. Despite the outcome, they’ve given us everything you would want from seniors — in leadership and being solid teammates. Our coaching staff couldn’t be prouder.”

Now, Wekiva turns its focus to the postseason with a clear mindset.

“Our mindset right now is short innings on defense, long innings on offense,” Piard said. “Our biggest successes have come when we get that pitcher off the mound quickly. Our defense has improved tremendously, and we’re looking to keep tightening that up and get the bats going.”

The Mustangs first round district matchup will be on Tuesday night against South Lake.

More senior night photos to come below!