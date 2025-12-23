Wekiva, Apopka collide in Mustang Stampede wrestling tournament 

Wekiva wrestling hosted its first of two Mustang Stampede tournaments on Dec. 17. This individual round robin featured a collision with the Apopka Blue Darters, Evans Trojans and Oak Ridge Pioneers. Boys and girls wrestled in what the coaches made order of best vs. best and rookie vs. rookie.

From the opening bouts, the day was marked by intensity and constant action, with both Apopka and Wekiva showing depth across multiple weight classes. Several wrestlers stood out by going undefeated on the day, while others delivered signature moments that swung momentum and energized the crowd inside Wekiva’s gym.

For Wekiva, Elijah Jean was the tone-setter early and often. Competing at 215 pounds, Jean pinned Apopka’s Marcus Young just 1:45 into the first period, then followed it up with another statement win against Apopka’s Brandon Roberts, securing a pin in just one minute.

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean wins the best vs best against Apopka

Jean’s dominance was one of the defining storylines of the tournament, as he handled two of the area’s top heavyweights decisively.

“This just proves that I mean business this season,” Jean said. “Two pins, first period, that was a good feel of what the season’s going to be like.”

Wekiva head coach Lenin Vazquez echoed that sentiment, pointing to Jean as a leader for a Mustang squad still blending veterans and newcomers.

“Elijah Jean performed — he exceeded his expectations,” Vazquez said. “He went up against two of the top guys in the area around his weight. That’s what you want to see from your veterans.”

Apopka had strength of its own in the upper weights. Brandon Roberts won his first match of the day, controlling and pinning an Evans wrestler in the third period. Marcus Young also responded with authority at 190 pounds, pinning another Trojan opponent in just one minute after slamming him twice in the opening seconds.

Jaydon Battle put on a show in his two matches. He racked in points against a Mustang in his first match before pinning him in round 1, then tossed a Trojan to the ground quickly in match two, with a 50-second pin.

Vinnie Cammarano Ian Hernandez and Samuel Pierre parry for position

One of the most competitive head-to-head matchups came at 150 pounds between Apopka’s Ian Hernandez and Wekiva’s Samuel Pierre. Hernandez controlled the opening round and led 3-0, but when Pierre looked down and out, he countered midway through the second period and earned a pin, flipping the result and showcasing Wekiva’s ability to adjust on the fly.

Hernandez earlier picked up a first-round pin against Oak Ridge, making the split a notable moment for both programs.

At lighter weights, Apopka found success through aggressiveness and quick finishes. At 120 pounds, Joel Rivera pinned one of Wekiva’s top weapons, Jeremiah Demosthene in the first round, while Hector Santana delivered two wins at 126 pounds, including a tightly contested decision against Oak Ridge. Santana followed that with a pin against Evans to finish his day strong.

Jonathan Flaquer was another standout for Apopka, going 2-0 at 132 pounds with pins in both matches. His consistency drew praise from Apopka coach Laroy James Harris.

“Overall, our best performance was probably our 132-pounder, Jonathan Flaquer,” Harris said. “He won both matches. He showed a lot of effort and a lot of skill.”

Harris also emphasized the depth and competitiveness of his roster, noting that very few wrestlers walked away winless.

“As long as we’re in every fight, that means we have a chance of winning,” Harris said. “Did we dominate? No. But for Apopka, it was a good day.”

Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz plants a pioneer for the pin

Landonn Shultz provided an electric moment for Wekiva at 106 pounds, pinning an Evans wrestler in the first round and igniting a full-team celebration as he walked off the mat.

Depth also showed on both sides. Wekiva’s Jamar “Skittles” Gilles earned a first-round pin at 215 pounds, while 190-pounder Emmanuel Mobayo picked up a lightning-fast pin in just 21 seconds against Oak Ridge. Ahmir Restituyo proved himself for Wekiva at 165 pounds when he dominated a Trojan, winning by tech fall, 15-point majority in round 2.

Coach Tony Imbriani praised the balance between experienced wrestlers and first-timers.

“When our leaders are getting the job done and our rookies are making progress, that’s what you want,” Imbriani said. “They’re learning the ropes, developing mental toughness. I’m super proud of them.”

On the girls side, Alina Quinde Rivera pinned an Evans opponent in the first round for Wekiva, while Apopka’s Lilyana Andrews responded after an early loss by earning a pin in her second match, a bounce-back effort that coaches highlighted as a key positive.

By the end of the long round robin, Apopka totaled 30 match wins across its squads, while Wekiva showcased both veteran leadership and promising newcomers competing in their first home event of the season.

With one Mustang Stampede complete and another still ahead, both Apopka and Wekiva left the mat confident that the foundation has been set for the rest of the season. Apopka wrestles again on Jan. 7 for the FHSAA District dual at Ocoee. Wekiva’s next outing is on Jan. 10 for its own FHSAA district dual at Oviedo.