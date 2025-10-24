Waters CarWash Apopka to offer free car washes for veterans, active-duty military

Waters CarWash will offer free car washes to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 1609 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

“We’re humbled to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country,” Kevin Matthews, COO of Waters CarWash parent company Summit Wash Holdings, said in an Oct. 13 press release. “This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ and showing our appreciation for their courage, commitment and service.”

Summit Wash Holdings has provided veterans with free washes since its inception in 2022. The company acquired Waters CarWash later that year, bringing free car washes to the chain in 2023. A valid military ID is required.

Waters CarWash also offers an FRMT (First Responder, Military, Teacher) Program, which provides discounted monthly memberships to those serving in the titular professions.

“The community response to the Veterans Day wash and the FRMT program has been amazing,” Summit Wash Holdings chief strategy officer Jason Baumgartner said in a statement to the Chief. “It’s a little thing that we can do to show our support, and the community has been very appreciative.”

Waters CarWash is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at over 20 locations throughout Florida, which will also provide free car washes to veterans on Nov. 11.