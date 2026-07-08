Voter registration deadline draws near for primary election

Ahead of Florida’s primary election on Aug. 18, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections has released the deadlines for mail-in ballot requests and voter registration, as well as early voting times and locations. See below for details.

Mail-In Ballot Sent Dates

Those who qualify under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act had their mail-in ballots sent on July 2. Domestic mail-in ballots will be sent on Friday, July 10.

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Voter Registration Deadline

Orange County residents who wish to register to vote must do so by July 20 for the primary election. To register online, visit registertovoteflorida.gov.

Mail Ballot Request Deadline

Those who have not yet requested mail-in ballots for the primary election must do so by Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. After the deadline, voters may still pick up a mail-in ballot in person at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando.

Early Voting Dates and Locations

Early voting is currently scheduled to run 9 a.m to 7 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 16. Voters have 28 early voting locationsacross Orange County to choose from, including the following two locations in Apopka: Apopka Community Center (519 S. Central Ave.) and John H. Bridges Community Center (445 W. 13th St.). For the full list of early voting locations, visit voteorangefl.gov/event/early-voting-primary/.

Primary Election Day

On Election Day, voters must cast a ballot at their assigned polling places, which may be found on voter information cards, the sample ballot received in the mail, and the online Find Your Polling Place tool at voteorangefl.gov/find-your-polling-place/. Voters may also call the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office at 407-836-2070.