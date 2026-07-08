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Voter registration deadline draws near for primary election

Sarah Merly

July 8, 2026 | 1:46 pm
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Orange County residents who have not registered to vote must do so by July 20 to vote in the primary election.
Orange County residents who have not registered to vote must do so by July 20 to vote in the primary election.

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Key Points

  • Orange County residents must register to vote by July 20 to participate in Florida's primary election on August 18.
  • Mail-in ballots for the primary are sent July 10 for domestic voters in Orange County.
  • Early voting runs daily from August 3 to August 16 at 28 locations across Orange County, including two in Apopka.

Ahead of Florida’s primary election on Aug. 18, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections has released the deadlines for mail-in ballot requests and voter registration, as well as early voting times and locations. See below for details. 

Mail-In Ballot Sent Dates 

Those who qualify under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act had their mail-in ballots sent on July 2. Domestic mail-in ballots will be sent on Friday, July 10. 

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Voter Registration Deadline 

Orange County residents who wish to register to vote must do so by July 20 for the primary election. To register online, visit registertovoteflorida.gov.  

Mail Ballot Request Deadline 

Those who have not yet requested mail-in ballots for the primary election must do so by Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. After the deadline, voters may still pick up a mail-in ballot in person at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, located at 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando. 

Early Voting Dates and Locations 

Early voting is currently scheduled to run 9 a.m to 7 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 16. Voters have 28 early voting locationsacross Orange County to choose from, including the following two locations in Apopka: Apopka Community Center (519 S. Central Ave.) and John H. Bridges Community Center (445 W. 13th St.). For the full list of early voting locations, visit voteorangefl.gov/event/early-voting-primary/

Primary Election Day 

On Election Day, voters must cast a ballot at their assigned polling places, which may be found on voter information cards, the sample ballot received in the mail, and the online Find Your Polling Place tool at voteorangefl.gov/find-your-polling-place/. Voters may also call the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office at 407-836-2070. 

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C., where she served as the layout editor for her school newspaper. In her spare time, Sarah loves serving her local church, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

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