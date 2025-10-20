X

VIPcare opens in Apopka

Sarah Merly

October 20, 2025 | 2:40 pm
Mayor Bryan Nelson, Dr. Uriel Pont and other guests cut the ribbon for the new VIPCare location.
Courtesy of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce

VIPcare hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its new Apopka location at 380 Semoran Commerce Place. 

“We are so excited for a brand-new business coming to Apopka, giving us—I know a lot of Medicare-advantaged patients here,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said in a video of the ceremony from the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce. “They’re really growing their patient list, and we’re just so excited to be a part of this ribbon cutting here today in Apopka.” 

VIPcare offers senior-oriented primary care. Services include diabetes management, lab testing and orthopedics. Dr. Uriel Pont serves as the Apopka location’s provider and has practiced medicine for over 20 years according to the VIPcare website

Pont studied at the University of Puerto Rico – Mayaguez and Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara. He then completed New York Medical College’s Fifth Pathway Program and a residency at San Juan City Hospital. Pont also speaks three languages — English, Spanish and Italian. 

“We feel really welcome,” Pont said. “We want to say thanks to Mayor Bryan, here to give [us] the opportunity to offer our service of high quality, with loving care to all the patients here in Apopka. We are really blessed.” 

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

