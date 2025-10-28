Vietnam vet to be honored with ceremonial banner in front of City Hall 

Forty banners will be displayed across the city to commemorate its veterans, including one ceremonial banner to be placed before Apopka City Hall to honor local veteran Marv Suriff, who served in the Vietnam War.

The ceremonial first banner placement ceremony honoring Suriff will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, at Apopka City Hall, 120 E. Main St. The event is open to the public, with veterans, city officials, family, and community leaders in attendance.

“This symbolic gesture is reserved annually for one outstanding veteran whose service and commitment stands as an example of patriotism and selflessness,” an Oct. 22 press release from the city of Apopka states.

Suriff served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and Thailand. Born and raised in Manhattan, N.Y. and also raised in Levittown, N.Y., he has lived in Central Florida since 1969.

The city of Apopka annually honors and celebrates its veterans with activities leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. That includes placing the ceremonial banner right in front of City Hall honoring Suriff.

“We are honored to recognize the 40 veterans whose banners will be displayed across the city of Apopka,” Mayor Bryan Nelson said in a press statement. “Each of these individuals has served our country with courage and commitment. The ceremonial banner at City Hall is a symbol of our city’s deep appreciation for all veterans who have defended our freedom and way of life.”