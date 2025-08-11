Apopka World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Apopka World War II veteran Carl “Phil” Philip Johnson Jr. celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 7, at Solaris Healthcare Forest Lake. Balloons, a birthday banner, and special guests gathered around Johnson’s bedside as Johnson watched his upstairs birthday party via Zoom.



“I feel just like I did yesterday,” Johnson said.



Johnson was born on Aug. 7, 1925, in Chicago, Ill., according to a proclamation from Mayor Bryan Nelson. After attending South Shore High School, he studied at the University of Illinois.



Johnson entered the U.S. Navy in November 1943 at Farragut Naval Station in Idaho, according to Johnson’s statement in the United States Navy Memorial Navy Log. After completing boot camp and Navy Electrician’s School, Johnson served on the USS Saratoga (CV-3) starting in June 1944.



According to the United States Navy Memorial website, Johnson started his naval career carrying supplies. But a typing class he had taken in high school gave him the ability to advance.



“I was lousy at [the typing class], but I took it because it was all girls,” Johnson said.



At the end of the semester, his teacher asked to speak with him.



“She said, ‘Philip, I’ll give you a C if you promise not to take Typing II,” Johnson said. “So I kept my word.”



Johnson’s role as Machinist Mate, Third Class, granted him relative safety until Feb. 21, 1945, when kamikaze planes attacked the USS Saratoga.



“I was below decks when a squadron of Japanese suicide planes attacked the USS Saratoga,” Johnson said in the Navy Log. “Some of them got through—five direct Kamikaze hits and seven direct bomb hits. Obviously, I survived, as did ‘Old Sara,’ but 123 shipmates did not and about the same number were wounded.”



Johnson climbed down the ladder from the starboard air intakes, scraping his arm, but his best friend died in the attack, according to the United States Navy Memorial website.



The U.S. Navy discharged Johnson on June 20, 1946, at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. Johnson received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal for his service.



Johnson then worked for AT&T until retiring at 57. But Johnson did not know what to do with himself in retirement.



“I was wondering, ‘What the hell am I going to do at 57?’” Johnson said. “The phone rang, and it was this guy from AT&T. He says, ‘We’re going to sponsor Spaceship Earth. Would you like to be there?’”



So for the next 18 years, Johnson worked at EPCOT and built friendships with guests. When Johnson noticed one guest limping, she told him that her feet were a mess, and her husband had just lost his job.



“I gave her money,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘I want you to get the best footwear that you can.”



Two months later, around 20 people from the guest’s family came to EPCOT to thank Johnson.



Johnson and his childhood sweetheart have two children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild—all girls. He loves studying the Civil War, collecting coins, and learning baseball history. While Johnson never met his favorite baseball player, Ted Williams, he did get to wear his baseball cap when he visited an antique store in Gettysburg, Pa.



“The owners there started talking about baseball, and I told them about Ted Williams,” Johnson said. “The more I talked, more came out. I had all the statistics.”



Johnson also enjoys drinking Hendrick’s Gin, a spirit infused with rose and cucumber. His longtime friend Steve Ruebelman identified the gin as the secret to Johnson’s long life.

“After nine years, we’ve managed to go through 45 bottles,” Ruebelman said. “Literally one drink a day. It’s all we have.”



Ruebelman saved each gin bottle he and Johnson shared over the years. He plans to turn the bottles into lamps to share with Johnson’s family.



“I’m going to have some fun with them,” Ruebelman said.



Johnson is proud of his military service. He has several hats, including “USS Saratoga CV-3” and “Kamikaze WWII Survivor” baseball caps. Although he believes America “is going downhill,” he said he would fight for his country all over again if given the chance.

