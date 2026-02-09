Valentine’s Day events on tap in Apopka area

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, there is a range of events scheduled around the area Friday through Sunday. Below is a roundup of those holiday happenings to help you celebrate the day of love all weekend long!

Friday, Feb. 13

Galentine’s Paint & Sip

Time: 40 min. time slots between 8:40 a.m. and 12:25 p.m.

Location: Calypso Coffee Bar (1466 Rock Springs Rd., Apopka)

Gather your best friends for a session of painting, sipping, and rom-coms. $24.69.

Watercolor for Beginners: Conversation Hearts

Time: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando)

Join Central Florida Watercolor Society artist Ann Marie Palmer for an afternoon of painting. Registration includes same-day admission to the gardens and all supplies. Starting at $39.19.

Valentine’s Event

Time: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Bill Breeze Park at Ocoee Lakeshore Center (125 N Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee)

Bring your family to Ocoee Lakeshore Center for live music, games and food trucks. Free.

Galentine’s Day Event

Time: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Location: Solshine Events (851 E State Road 434, Longwood)

Celebrate Galentine’s with your best girl friends with cocktails, sweet treats, music and games. $39.19.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Hearts & Hooves Open Farm Event

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Lil’ Bit of Life (2920 Robie Ave., Mount Dora)

Bring your whole family to snuggle with animals on the farm and create Valentine’s Day cards. Adults also receive a free glass of champagne. $12.

Broadway Love Songs Concert

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: All Saints Episcopal Church (338 E Lyman Ave., Winter Park)

Visit All Saints Episcopal Church for an afternoon of Broadway romance. All proceeds support the choir’s residency at Hereford Cathedral in England. $30.

Valentine’s Day Concert

Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando)

Join musical artists Ricky & the Buzzcatz, Alma Skye Trio and Nova Classica for an outdoor concert in the garden. Food vendors will also be available. Starting at $32.53.

Live Music & R&B Featuring Soul 3 Band

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings (44 E 5th St., Apopka)

Visit Just Like Momma’s for “an unforgettable night of love and soul.” Starting at $12.51.

My Funny Valentine

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Blu Café (9401 W Colonial Dr., Ocoee)

Laugh out loud with your loved one at Blu Café’s Valentine’s Day comedy show. Starting at $13.32.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Couple Shuffle

Time: 9 a.m. (packet pickup at 7:30 a.m.)

Location: Minneola Trail (1300 Fosgate Rd., Minneola)

Enjoy the sunshine as you run with your sweetheart. The Couple Shuffle includes 1-mile, 5k, 10k, 15k, and Kid’s Dash races. Registration starts at $17.

Love Is in the Air R&B Karaoke Brunch

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Magnolia Breeze Restaurant (108 N Bay St., Eustis)

Bring your sweetheart to Magnolia Breeze for an afternoon of singing and dining. Starting at $30.52.

All for Love Music Concert

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Unity Banquet Hall

Join musicians, poets and other performers at Unity Banquet Hall for a special evening with your significant other. Starting at $30.37.