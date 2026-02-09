Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Valentine’s Day events on tap in Apopka area

Sarah Merly

February 9, 2026 | 1:08 pm
Celebrate your love this Valentine's Day.
Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.

Key Points

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, there is a range of events scheduled around the area Friday through Sunday. Below is a roundup of those holiday happenings to help you celebrate the day of love all weekend long!

Friday, Feb. 13 

Galentine’s Paint & Sip 
Time: 40 min. time slots between 8:40 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. 
Location: Calypso Coffee Bar (1466 Rock Springs Rd., Apopka) 
Gather your best friends for a session of painting, sipping, and rom-coms. $24.69. 

Watercolor for Beginners: Conversation Hearts 
Time: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 
Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando) 
Join Central Florida Watercolor Society artist Ann Marie Palmer for an afternoon of painting. Registration includes same-day admission to the gardens and all supplies. Starting at $39.19. 

Valentine’s Event 
Time: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. 
Location: Bill Breeze Park at Ocoee Lakeshore Center (125 N Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee) 
Bring your family to Ocoee Lakeshore Center for live music, games and food trucks. Free.

Galentine’s Day Event 
Time: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. 
Location: Solshine Events (851 E State Road 434, Longwood) 
Celebrate Galentine’s with your best girl friends with cocktails, sweet treats, music and games. $39.19.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Hearts & Hooves Open Farm Event 
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
Location: Lil’ Bit of Life (2920 Robie Ave., Mount Dora) 
Bring your whole family to snuggle with animals on the farm and create Valentine’s Day cards. Adults also receive a free glass of champagne. $12.

Broadway Love Songs Concert 
Time: 4 p.m. 
Location: All Saints Episcopal Church (338 E Lyman Ave., Winter Park) 
Visit All Saints Episcopal Church for an afternoon of Broadway romance. All proceeds support the choir’s residency at Hereford Cathedral in England. $30.

Valentine’s Day Concert 
Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. 
Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando) 
Join musical artists Ricky & the Buzzcatz, Alma Skye Trio and Nova Classica for an outdoor concert in the garden. Food vendors will also be available. Starting at $32.53.

Live Music & R&B Featuring Soul 3 Band 
Time: 8 p.m. 
Location: Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings (44 E 5th St., Apopka) 
Visit Just Like Momma’s for “an unforgettable night of love and soul.” Starting at $12.51. 

My Funny Valentine 
Time: 9 p.m. 
Location: Blu Café (9401 W Colonial Dr., Ocoee) 
Laugh out loud with your loved one at Blu Café’s Valentine’s Day comedy show. Starting at $13.32.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Couple Shuffle 
Time: 9 a.m. (packet pickup at 7:30 a.m.) 
Location: Minneola Trail (1300 Fosgate Rd., Minneola) 
Enjoy the sunshine as you run with your sweetheart. The Couple Shuffle includes 1-mile, 5k, 10k, 15k, and Kid’s Dash races. Registration starts at $17.

Love Is in the Air R&B Karaoke Brunch 
Time: 2 p.m. 
Location: Magnolia Breeze Restaurant (108 N Bay St., Eustis) 
Bring your sweetheart to Magnolia Breeze for an afternoon of singing and dining. Starting at $30.52.

All for Love Music Concert 
Time: 6 p.m. 
Location: Unity Banquet Hall 
Join musicians, poets and other performers at Unity Banquet Hall for a special evening with your significant other. Starting at $30.37.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

