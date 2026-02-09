Valentine’s Day events on tap in Apopka area

Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Key Points
With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday this year, there is a range of events scheduled around the area Friday through Sunday. Below is a roundup of those holiday happenings to help you celebrate the day of love all weekend long!
Friday, Feb. 13
Galentine’s Paint & Sip
Time: 40 min. time slots between 8:40 a.m. and 12:25 p.m.
Location: Calypso Coffee Bar (1466 Rock Springs Rd., Apopka)
Gather your best friends for a session of painting, sipping, and rom-coms. $24.69.
Watercolor for Beginners: Conversation Hearts
Time: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando)
Join Central Florida Watercolor Society artist Ann Marie Palmer for an afternoon of painting. Registration includes same-day admission to the gardens and all supplies. Starting at $39.19.
Valentine’s Event
Time: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Location: Bill Breeze Park at Ocoee Lakeshore Center (125 N Lakeshore Dr., Ocoee)
Bring your family to Ocoee Lakeshore Center for live music, games and food trucks. Free.
Galentine’s Day Event
Time: 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Location: Solshine Events (851 E State Road 434, Longwood)
Celebrate Galentine’s with your best girl friends with cocktails, sweet treats, music and games. $39.19.
Saturday, Feb. 14
Hearts & Hooves Open Farm Event
Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Lil’ Bit of Life (2920 Robie Ave., Mount Dora)
Bring your whole family to snuggle with animals on the farm and create Valentine’s Day cards. Adults also receive a free glass of champagne. $12.
Broadway Love Songs Concert
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: All Saints Episcopal Church (338 E Lyman Ave., Winter Park)
Visit All Saints Episcopal Church for an afternoon of Broadway romance. All proceeds support the choir’s residency at Hereford Cathedral in England. $30.
Valentine’s Day Concert
Time: 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Location: Harry P. Leu Gardens (1920 N Forest Ave., Orlando)
Join musical artists Ricky & the Buzzcatz, Alma Skye Trio and Nova Classica for an outdoor concert in the garden. Food vendors will also be available. Starting at $32.53.
Live Music & R&B Featuring Soul 3 Band
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings (44 E 5th St., Apopka)
Visit Just Like Momma’s for “an unforgettable night of love and soul.” Starting at $12.51.
My Funny Valentine
Time: 9 p.m.
Location: Blu Café (9401 W Colonial Dr., Ocoee)
Laugh out loud with your loved one at Blu Café’s Valentine’s Day comedy show. Starting at $13.32.
Sunday, Feb. 15
Couple Shuffle
Time: 9 a.m. (packet pickup at 7:30 a.m.)
Location: Minneola Trail (1300 Fosgate Rd., Minneola)
Enjoy the sunshine as you run with your sweetheart. The Couple Shuffle includes 1-mile, 5k, 10k, 15k, and Kid’s Dash races. Registration starts at $17.
Love Is in the Air R&B Karaoke Brunch
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Magnolia Breeze Restaurant (108 N Bay St., Eustis)
Bring your sweetheart to Magnolia Breeze for an afternoon of singing and dining. Starting at $30.52.
All for Love Music Concert
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Unity Banquet Hall
Join musicians, poets and other performers at Unity Banquet Hall for a special evening with your significant other. Starting at $30.37.