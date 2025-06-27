OP-ED: West Orange Trail improvements represent community-wide efforts

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

I have spent significant time the last few years coordinating and inspiring improvements along the West Orange Trail through Apopka. It has been a journey to striving to make the trail through District 2 the envy of Central Florida.

We truly have it all along our portion of the West Orange Trail – shade, beauty, mature trees, community park, food options, winding scenic portions, art installations, and a bridge and “pass.”

So, what was the impediment to this trail section being activated sooner?

We didn’t have cleanliness and safety. I rode all last year early on Sunday mornings before church to only find myself and poor souls sleeping. I don’t mind if anyone uses the trail, in fact I want everyone feeling comfortable. I particularly love seeing children and families.

In addition to my advocacy with MetroPLAN Orlando to secure funding for the Welch Road Trail extension, I formed a group called the People of Southern Apopka. This group has been responsible for cleaning up portions of the trail, Apopka Blvd., Sheeler Rd., Old Apopka Rd., and Clarcona through South Apopka.

They meet once a month, on the fourth Tuesday at Brixton Landing at 7 p.m. They host informational speakers and offer monthly clean-ups or community events. The People of Wekiwa Springs sent some wonderful ladies to facilitate the organizational side of painting the Apopka “Pass.”

Most of the improvements are completed by volunteers with the county supporting their initiatives by repairing sidewalks, trimming trees, and erecting road safety measures.

Orange County Parks and Recreation contributed a tremendous amount of work along the trail. Staff regularly trims trees, resurfaced the pavement and rebuilt the structural and aesthetic aspects of the West Orange Trail Bridge. Even last week, Dunkin’ contributed by completely remodeling the inside and outside of their facility.

The Apopka Run Club is offering multi-evening and morning runs both north and south of the bridge from the Propagate Coffee House on 5th Street. They are also planting trees this month near the Forest Avenue Baptist Church. I truly enjoy seeing the pictures of the Run Club as they pass through the “pass.”

The Apopka football team (Coach Marcus Neeson) and Student Government Association (Tracy Hough) send students to assist. Recently they painted the Apopka Pass at the north end. I’m hoping Apopka High School athletes will run along the trail during daily conditioning activities. Activation is key to overall improvement.

There is much more to be done to fully activate the West Orange Trail from Keene Road north to Lester Road. Nevertheless, I hope to see you using the trail, joining me on a project, or even coming up with a project of your own.

As you can see, it will take all of us to revitalize the West Orange Trail. For more information, call 407.836.5850.