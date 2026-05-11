Town hall meeting to address issues affecting Black community 

The St. Paul AME Church Social Action Committee will host a town hall meeting aimed at addressing concerns about threats to Black voting rights, history and culture.

The forum is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on May 21 at St. Paul AME Church, 1012 S. Park Ave., Apopka. The event is being organized under the leadership of the Rev. Gerard Moss and will be led by Social Action Committee Chairman Bobby Scott and attorney Greg Jackson.

Organizers said the meeting is intended to inform residents and provide a space for discussion on issues affecting the Black community. A panel of invited professionals and local elected officials is expected to share insights and information, followed by an opportunity for attendees to offer public comment and raise concerns.

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“This meeting is a vital opportunity for our community to come together, stay informed, and discuss the ongoing challenges to our voting rights, history, and cultural heritage,” Scott said “We encourage everyone to attend and participate in this important conversation.”

The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Scott at 407-247-5553 or via email at jadamone@aol.com.