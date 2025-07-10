Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in Apopka

Life south of the border can be a little too enticing sometimes. Thankfully, Apopka has numerous restaurants to satisfy your tortilla-infused cravings.

Using online reviews, research and staff experiences, we’ve compiled your go-to list for the best Mexican food in Apopka.

Don’t forget a sombrero!

El Potro

El Potro is the largest chain on the list, spanning both Florida and Georgia.

“My husband and I are new to the area and El Potro has the FASTEST service of anywhere we’ve been to around here,” Alyssa W. said in her Yelp review. “I usually order the cartoonishly large margarita with jalapeños added. It lasts me the entire meal and it’s so good.”

Guests at El Potro enjoy an extensive menu, including salads, tacos, nachos and more.

“El Potro is one of the best Mexican restaurants in the Apopka area!” Yasmin Figueroa said on Google. “They have a wide variety of entrees that are all delicious! The tacos de carnitas are my favorite.”

Location: 981 South Orange Blossom Trail

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Garibaldi Mexican Restaurant and Bar

If you’re looking to drink a margarita underneath flowers and neon lights, Garibaldi will satisfy your cravings.

“We had a great waiter, and the food runners were quick to deliver and clear,” Google Local Guide Cindi Cerrato said. “All with a friendly approach and a smile.”

The Torres family opened Garibaldi in 2000, making it a local favorite.

“Every time we come here we remember why we love it so much,” Debi W. said on Yelp. “We love their margaritas and fajitas!”

Location: 2430 East Semoran Boulevard

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

Quesa Loco

Daniel and Silvia King first opened Quesa Loco as a food truck in 2020, then used their earnings to open Quesa Loco’s first storefront location in 2022. A year later, Quesa Loco came to Apopka, much to the city’s delight.

“Stopped in for a quick bite and it did not disappoint,” Erin G. said on Yelp. “My boyfriend and I shared the birria quesadilla which was incredible. The queso was also really flavorful.”

The Quesa Loco site credits Silvia’s culinary skills and Daniel’s entrepreneurial spirit for the restaurant’s success.

“Food was absolutely amazing!” Billy Mendez said in his Google review. “And service was awesome. Emilio is super cool and friendly and down to earth! Definitely coming back… maybe even tomorrow.”

Location: 2107 East Semoran Boulevard

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

San Miguel Mexican Grill

After the Honoratos moved to Florida from Mexico, the family opened the first San Miguel Mexican Grill in Apopka in April 2018.

“Went to San Miguel with my daughter just to spend time and it was the right choice,” Local Guide Ariana Morales said on Google. “I asked for a spicy pineapple margarita which was amazing, the pork tamales were superb and the fried ice cream was delicious.”

The Honoratos dedicated the Apopka location to Miguel Ángel Honorato, who died before San Miguel opened. The family dreams of opening a grill in every major Florida city.

“My go to for Mexican food,” Yelp reviewer Zonica A. said. “Food is delicious and the strawberry mango margarita…. Oh my goodness!!!”

Location: 1442 West Orange Blossom Trail

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Taco Fiesta



Parked next to the Fiesta Mexico store, Taco Fiesta serves their dishes from a food truck emblazoned with the Guerrero coat of arms on the side.

“I’ve been to this food truck over 5 times so I can confidently say this is THE BEST Mexican food in Central Florida,” Google Local Guide Alexandra Piña said. “The tacos are delicious, the spicy sauce is SPICY, and the Birria Pizza is finger-licking good & so worth the price. Pro tip: go inside the shop to get some agua fresca, they’re so yummy too!”

In addition to tacos, guests may also order flautas, tamales and more.

“I’ve been 4+ times and it’s delicious every time,” Cindy D. said in her Yelp review. “I’ve gotten tacos, burritos, and French fries. Would love to try the tamales, cow head, and churros one day but it’s so hard to stay away from the usual order that I love.”

Location: 1346 East Semoran Boulevard

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Tue., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

