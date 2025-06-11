Top 5 coffee shops in Apopka

While drinking coffee can warm the body, supporting small coffee shops also warms the soul. The Apopka Chief used Yelp, Google reviews and staff knowledge to compile a list of the best local places to splurge and find your next favorite way to stay awake. No large coffee chains allowed!

Double O’s Coffee

Founded by Kurt and Colby O’Brien (Double O’s—get it?) in Orlando in 2020, Double O’s Coffee has three locations in Florida and one in Las Vegas. Their coffee offerings, however, reflect the breezy beaches of the Sunshine State. The Coastal Caramel, Sand Bar and Tortuga coffees experiment with caramel, while the Tropical Mocha blends mocha with coconut.

“Fast service, delicious coffee, and employees are always super nice and helpful,” Google reviewer Blake Roark said. “I recommend the blended Café mocha or blended coastal caramel if you like frozen coffee with whip cream and chocolate drizzle.”

The current coffee menu also features the O’Brien, which combines mocha with Irish cream, and two Shakespeare-inspired beverages: Romeo and Juliet.

“They have a small menu with a few options, but I prefer that to the extensive menus of other places,” Christine S. said on Yelp. “The latte was delicious. The sugar free caramel was sweet and flavorful enough without adding anything else.”

Location: 1820 E Semoran Boulevard

Hours: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Canon Coffee Shop

Canon Coffee Shop opened in 2019, which means it owns the title of Apopka’s first coffee shop. With names like The Artist, The Librarian and The Musician, Canon’s lattes, macchiatos and mocha lattes bring the Enlightenment — and thus the glory days of coffee shops — to mind. Canon sources its coffee from Ethos Roasters, whose roastery is located in Lakeland and owned by a husband-wife team from Latin America.

“Tucked away off the main road, this little gem is easy to miss if you aren’t looking for it,” Natali B. said in a Yelp review. “The coffee shop is located in a charming, converted home, and it’s clear a lot of thought has gone into the space. Each room has its own cozy vibe, making it perfect for anything from a solo work session to a small meeting.”

“Their coffee is high quality and exceptionally creative,” Nathan Goepfrich said on Google. “The flavor combinations that the staff develops through trial and error are inventive, adventurous, and have never missed the mark in my experience.”

Location: 74 West 2nd Street

Hours: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.

Calypso Coffee Bar

While Canon’s coffees cater to the artists and intellectuals, Calypso caters to the more whimsical, sea-loving fans of Greek mythology and pop culture.

“The atmosphere is light and full of Greek mythology references, it’s such an interesting place!” Breanna K. said in her Yelp review. “The drinks are also inspired by books, movies, pop culture references, TV shows, etc. I got a drink inspired by the show H20.”

Calypso offers five signature lattes: The Calypso, Aphrodite’s Love Potion, Hades’ Wrath, Apollo’s Sun and Persephone’s Garden. The coffee bar also introduces seasonal drinks to the menu, like The Notebook and Clueless for Valentine’s Day 2024.

Calypso customers can also buy a subscription online, which brings coffee delivery from Calypso’s family-owned farm in Guatemala to subscribers’ doorsteps.

“From the moment I walked in, I could feel the heart and soul of this small business,” Evett Burnside said in a Google review. “The atmosphere is cozy and welcoming, but what truly sets Calypso apart is their authentic Guatemalan coffee—sourced directly from the owners’ family farm. You can literally taste the quality and passion in every sip.”

Location: 1466 Rock Springs Road

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

Propagate Social House

Whether you plan to catch a comedy show or find a quiet spot to work, Propagate Social House has you covered. In addition to seasonal coffees — like the Cardamom-Rose Cappuccino and the Peachy Passion Cold Brew — Propagate offers espressos and house specialty lattes.

“The staff is so friendly and helpful with any questions and accommodations for allergies/preferences,” Cristal R. said on Yelp. “Their latte is amazing, coming from someone who is super picky about their coffee.”

Propagate stays open several hours later than other coffee shops, making it ideal for those who need their caffeine fix late at night.

“The café con leche deserves its own accolades: smooth, bold, and beautifully executed,” Katherine C. said on Google. “Every element of my visit reflected intention and care, from the menu to the service. This isn’t just a café — it’s a curated experience.”

Location: 40 East 5th Street

Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun.

Mecatos Bakery & Café

Founder Edwin Lurduy demonstrates his passion for Colombian food and coffee at all nine Mecatos locations across the Orlando area—and thankfully, Apopka is one of them. Here, the especially overworked can order a 96-ounce café con leche, and the less addicted can order smaller frappes, coladas and more.

“We ended up getting 2 carne asada stuffed arepas, 6 empanadas, a Colombian hot chocolate, a cortadito, and Postobón,” Mia Rodriguez said in a Google review. “Everything was piping hot and extremely fresh!!!”

Apopkans can also pair Mecatos coffee with a variety of breads, including pan de queso, pan de coco and roscón.

“We ordered the pan de bono which is fluffy and warm cheese bread,” Nirely C. said in her Yelp review. “Café con leche was creamy and strong.”

Location: 1725 Ocoee Apopka Rd.

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.