Times are certainly different now

Hello Folks,

My grandfather used to tell me when I was younger that things change over time. Well, as of three weeks ago, we were all workin’ and fishin’ and eatin’ out and goin’ to church. This week, we are in a different place in our lives. I pray that you and your family are well and hopefully this epidemic will soon pass. Since the kids are out of school and some folks are workin’ from home, some folks are goin’ fishin’.

Rick and I went fishin’ this week and usually there are a few boats at the ramp, but this week it was full. We fished John’s Lake on the west side of Winter Garden. When we got to the ramp, four boats were ahead of us and the parkin’ lot was fillin’ up fast. So, if you are lookin’ for somethin’ to do, try goin’ fishin’.

The fishin’ has been good and you will enjoy gettin’ out of the house. You won’t have crowds to deal with, and you will be more than six feet apart. Goin’ fishin’ has always been a good thing, and now you have a good excuse to go.

Rick and I caught and released 21 bass. We caught some little ones and three bass of more than four pounds. We caught all of our bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, and plastic worms. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ a few specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. The specks are bitin’ in the St. Johns River as well. A few folks are fishin’ at night and doin’ real good. The speck season is almost over so now that you have some time on your hands, get the family out of the house and go fishin’.

Kyle also reports that folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners. The shop is sellin’ lots of shiners and folks are fishin’ in the local lakes and catchin some nice bass. Kyle also got away from the shop and went fishin’ in the Harris Chain. He fished with some others for two days and they caught some nice bass. They caught their bass on a variety of baits. They used lipless crankbaits, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Their biggest bass was about 3-1/2 pounds.

Captain Paul Solomon has been takin’ his clients bass fishin’ in the Butler Chain of Lakes. These anglers are catchin’ lots of bass on shiners around the hydrilla and eel grass beds. They are also catchin’ some bass on swimbaits and speed worms.

Spring is just around the corner so it won’t be long before the bluegills and shellcrackers go on the beds. I haven’t gotten any reports on these panfish, so I will let you know as soon as I know, and you can let me know as well. I hope you and your family have a safe week. I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: bass are bitin’!

Save a few and good luck!