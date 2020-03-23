Dept. of Health to open coronavirus testing site in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) will open a coronavirus testing site in Orange County on Monday, March 23.
The testing is by appointment only and it is geared for those high-risk individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 testing criteria.
In order to get screened for the criteria, Orange County, Florida residents can contact the DOH-Orange’s Call Center Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 407-723-5004.
To better gauge the spread of the virus in the community, DOH-Orange plans to implement a random testing effort of selected volunteers. This method of information gathering will further the planning process and will enhance the approaches utilized to combat the virus.
As a reminder to residents, DOH-Orange recommends these everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
- Social Distancing – stay within six feet of other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
(If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.