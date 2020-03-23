Dept. of Health to open coronavirus testing site in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) will open a coronavirus testing site in Orange County on Monday, March 23.

The testing is by appointment only and it is geared for those high-risk individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 testing criteria.

In order to get screened for the criteria, Orange County, Florida residents can contact the DOH-Orange’s Call Center Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 407-723-5004.

To better gauge the spread of the virus in the community, DOH-Orange plans to implement a random testing effort of selected volunteers. This method of information gathering will further the planning process and will enhance the approaches utilized to combat the virus.

As a reminder to residents, DOH-Orange recommends these everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of the COVID-19 virus: