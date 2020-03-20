COVID-19: Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office to close to visitors, staff to work remotely

Effective Monday, March 23, the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office will be closed to visitors and the entire staff will work remotely to assist constituents in an ongoing effort to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

“OCPA’s quick reaction to the rapidly moving threat of the coronavirus was only possible because of our commitment to implementing cutting edge technology over the past few years,” Rick Singh, Orange County property appraiser, says in a Friday, March 20, press release. “Staff was able to execute the mobilization of our workforce in just days, and I am extremely proud of their efforts.”

OCPA’s website and customer service phone lines (407-836-5044) will remain available. In addition, the website’s chat feature, Ask Rick, has been expanded to include live representatives to answer taxpayer questions.

The remote staff includes appraisers; their work can continue by utilizing desktop reviews, GIS technology, aerial imagery and drone footage. Prior to full deployment of staff, the agency was operating with up to 75 percent of the team working remotely. This remote prep work has enabled the agency to operate in unique ways to keep the operation moving forward.

Under Singh’s direction, key members of OCPA’s staff will closely monitor the rapidly developing situation and make daily decisions on how best to serve the community while protecting employees.

The OCPA’s website and social media platforms will have information about any additional changes to agency functions and plans to reopen the lobby to the public.