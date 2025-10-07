Three Odd Guys Brewing to close Oct. 31

Three Odd Guys Brewing announced the closure of its 48 E. 5th St. location in an Oct. 5 Facebook post.

“After five years of serving the Apopka community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of our Three Odd Guys Brewing Apopka location on October 31, 2025,” Three Odd Guys Brewing said in the post. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, and we are grateful for the support you have shown us since we first opened our doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Three Odd Guys attributed the closure to “rising operational costs.” The brewery no longer serves pizza at its Apopka location but did thank customers for purchasing its craft beer.

“Our membership programs, existing orders, gift cards, and scheduled events will be honored at our other company locations such as: Three Odd Guys Brewing (Longwood, Florida) and Broken Strings Brewery (Orlando, Florida),” Three Odd Guys said in the post.

In a comment on another Oct. 5 post from Three Odd Guys, Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez credited Three Odd Guys with bringing more guests to Fifth Street and reminisced about her time at the brewery.

“It was the only place downtown for a long while for the candidates during those long campaign days & nights @ Apopka Community Center,” Velazquez said. “We All survived those long days & night hours having 3OG Pizza[.]”

Velazquez wished Three Odd Guys well as it continues serving Longwood.

“Your unique brewery & entertainment has made a name for itself,” Velazquez said.