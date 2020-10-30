There are many reasons for pruning and trimming trees and shrubs

We live with trees every day, and it’s important to manage the daily risks associated with those trees. Trees are commonly trimmed for one of three reasons: safety, aesthetics, and tree health. Trimming and pruning trees will help protect your family, property and pets. It can help reduce the risk of falling branches, improve visibility, and help create clearance to any building on your property.

Structural pruning/trimming, while a tree is young, is a good way to ensure a healthy, strong crown. Young tree pruning corrects co-dominant leaders, weak angles of branch attachment, and gives a tree a much better chance of surviving a storm event later on in its life. Pruning for the health of the tree will foster strength, longevity, and expansion. It can also boost fruit or flower production, prevent spread of arboreal disease and can help promote new growth.

Pruning/trimming trees for aesthetic reasons can drastically enhance the beauty and value of your landscape, though it is important to remember that attempting to force unnatural growth may seriously damage the tree and reduce its lifespan if not done properly.

“While it seems easy enough, tree trimming, and pruning is truly a job for professionals. Trimming a tree can be dangerous to you and damage the tree long-term if not done properly. Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is fully licensed and insured. We understand the importance of proper tree care and are familiar with any tree you will find,” stated owner and operator James Maltby.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping was founded on a commitment to provide the highest standard of workmanship and service on all jobs, big or small, residential or commercial, simple or complex. So, whether you want to remove a tree or just perform some light maintenance, count on them for timely, professional and affordable service. Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is a full-service tree care company dedicated to setting the industry standard for workmanship and service. When you choose this company, you can rest assured that their employees have been hand-picked for their experience, competence, and courtesy.

“We can assess the condition of your trees and property and then suggest the best course of action to take. Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is a full-service tree company that offers tree trimming, tree removal, landscaping, and monthly maintenance. Along with these services, we’re the experts to use for new landscape installation and stump grinding. Our staff is always ready to assist you and will make sure your landscaping and tree needs are met to your satisfaction,” stated Maltby.

They provide free stump grinding with tree removal services and always provide free estimates. Whenever they perform a tree removal service, their employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety. They do all that and at very competitive prices.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping pride themselves on quick response times. They’re reachable 24 hours-a-day for any after-hours emergency service.

They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping would be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. Serving the greater Apopka area for over 20 years, you can be assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is a leader in their field.

