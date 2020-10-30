Fishin’ should be good this weekend

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a great week and you got a chance to do some fishin’ this past week. The fishin’ should be good this comin’ weekend due to the full moon on Saturday. The fishin’ has been pickin’ up in most of the lakes in our area. Folks are catchin’ some specks and the bass fishin’ has picked up as of late.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ specks under the State Road 417 bridge in Lake Jesup. Folks are also catchin’ some specks in Lake Monroe, driftin’ open water with minners. The speck fishin’ will pick up once we get some cooler days next month. Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ has been pickin’ up as well.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good with the bass feedin’ on baitfish throughout the chain. Look for the bass to be bustin’ on the balls of baitfish, in open water and along the shoreline.

The Carhartt Bassmaster College Championship is being held this weekend on the Harris Chain. The tournament started Thursday, October 29, and will continue through Saturday, October 31. The takeoffs and weigh-ins will be held at Venetian Gardens in Leesburg. The weigh-ins start at 3:30 p.m. each day. After two days of competition, the field is cut to 12 teams that will fish on championship Saturday. If you want to get outside and enjoy the weather, head up to Leesburg and pull for your favorite college team.

I fished the Harris Chain this week with my buddy Rich from Tangerine. We only caught a few bass up to 3 lbs. each. Even though we didn’t set the world on fire, I’m sure the bass fishin’ should be good durin’ this event. Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ has been good in the Maitland Chain. You can catch some nice bass on shiners and the artificials throughout the chain.

The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake has been good as of late. Folks are catchin’ lots of small bass, but you just might catch a nice one while catchin’ all the little ones. The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain is still producin’ some nice bass bein’ caught on shiners. Most of the guides are goin’ through 3 dozen to 4 dozen shiners per a half-day trip. You will do best fishin’ the points of Kissimmee grass throughout the lake. Also keep an eye out for some runnin’ water. The chain’s water level is high and the water will be flowin’ into the lake from the feeder creeks and canals. You should be able to catch a few bass in those areas as well. Try throwin’ a noisy top-water lure or a lipless crank-bait.

Tip of the week: full moon. Save a few and good luck!