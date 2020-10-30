This season, prepare Maple Pecan Fudge from What’s Cookin’

From Paths of Sunshine from the Florida Federation of Garden clubs, their rendition of roast beef. It looks simple, and they say it is delicious.

We have a Chicken and Rice Casserole recipe from a friend of ours. It calls for canned chicken soup and chicken broth, mixed frozen vegetables, and chicken breasts.

From A Taste of Heaven, published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, we have Joan Hoffman’s Meat Crust Pie.

A terrific recipe submitted by Mrs. E.E. Crozier for okra patties. We thank the Plains, Georgia, community for sharing their lovely book of recipes.

From the Jones-Morris Family Treasury, we found Donna Wilder’s spinach quiche. It is simple and fairly quick to prepare. Who doesn’t love quiche!?

Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, shares Swiss Potato Soup. They use mashed potato flakes, but you could certainly use freshly cooked potatoes if you like.

Another winner from Plains Pot Pourri, is Lillian Carter’s Peanut Brittle. Miz Lillian is the mother of our former president Jimmy Carter.

We have Martha Kizer’s Maple-Pecan Fudge from What’s Cookin’. We thank our friends at The Apopka Woman’s Club for this lovely publication.

EASY ROAST BEEF

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 (5 to 8 pound) roast beef (works well for almost any weight roast)

Seasonings to taste

Before 11 a.m., preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook roast for one hour. Turn oven off leaving roast inside.

DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR! 45 minutes prior to serving time, turn oven on (without opening oven door). Heat to 375 degrees.

Cooking 15 minutes for rare; 20 minutes for medium; 25 minutes for well done.

Cooking time begins when oven temperature reaches 375 degrees. Delicious.

CHICKEN AND RICE CASSEROLE

Ingredients:

2 cans (10.5 oz each) cream of chicken soup

2 cans (14.5 oz each) chicken broth

2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans and peas)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 large boneless skinless chicken breasts (1.5 pounds) cut in half

1/2 cup (2 oz) shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. 2. Stir soup and chicken broth in large bowl until blended. 3. Add rice and frozen vegetables; mix well. 4. Combine salt, paprika, onion powder and pepper in small bowl. 5. Add half of the seasoning mixture to rice mixture; mix well. 6. Spoon into 13 x 9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. 7. Place chicken over rice mixture; sprinkle with remaining seasoning mixture. Cover with foil. 8. Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes or until chicken is done (165 degrees Fahrenheit). 9. Sprinkle with cheese; bake uncovered 10 minutes or until melted. Substitute: Prepare using cream of celery or cream of mushroom soup.

JOAN HOFFMAN’S

MEAT CRUST PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs (2 slices)

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup green pepper, chopped

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce

3 cups cooked rice

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

4 to 6 tomato slices (optional)

Mix well: beef, bread crumbs, onion, green pepper, seasonings, and 1/2 can of tomato sauce. Pat meat mixture into bottom and sides of a greased 10-inch pie pan. Mix rice, 1/2 cup of cheese, and remaining sauce. Spoon into meat shell. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. Uncover and top with tomato slices and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 10 to 15 minutes longer. To serve, cut into wedges. Serves 6.

MRS. E. E. CROZIER’S

OKRA PATTIES

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 pint cooked okra

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons cornmeal

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Drain okra, mash well, add egg and beat. Sift dry ingredients together and add to okra. Mix well. Drop by spoonfuls into very hot butter or oil. Fry until golden brown, turning only once.

DONNA WILDER’S

SPINACH QUICHE

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

3 eggs

1-1/2 cups milk (or Half and Half cream)

1/2 cup grated cheese

Mushrooms (canned or fresh, sautéed)

1/2 package fresh spinach

Beat eggs, add milk and beat together. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well. Pour into large pie crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Let it sit 10 minutes before cutting.

SWISS POTATO SOUP

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup coarsely shredded carrot

3 cups milk

1 cup chicken broth

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup instant mashed potato flakes

1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

In a medium saucepan, melt butter. Add onion and carrot. Cook, stirring occasionally until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in milk, broth, salt, nutmeg, and pepper; bring to a boil. Stir in potato flakes, cook until slightly thickened about 1 minute. Add Swiss cheese. Stir mixture until cheese melts. 4 servings.

LILLIAN CARTER’S

PEANUT BRITTLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

3 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups water

1 cup white Karo syrup

3 cups raw peanuts

2 tablespoons soda

1/2 stick butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

Boil sugar, water and Karo syrup until mixture spins a thread. Add peanuts. After adding peanuts, stir constantly until syrup turns golden brown. Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until butter melts. Pour up quickly on two cookie sheets with sides. As mixture begins to harden around edges, pull and spread toward sides until thin.

MARTHA W. KIZER’S

MAPLE-PECAN FUDGE

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, Apopka, Florida

What’s Cookin’

4 cups sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1-1/3 cup evaporated milk

Pecan halves

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter

2 teaspoons maple flavoring

Line a pan with foil. Grease well with butter. In medium saucepan, combine sugars, milk, corn syrup, and salt. Stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved.

Bring to boiling point without stirring. Boil, uncovered to 234 degrees Fahrenheit on candy thermometer or until a small amount in cold water forms a soft ball. Remove from heat, add 1/2 cup butter. Let cool without stirring, to lukewarm.

Add flavoring. With wooden spoon, beat vigorously until mixture thickens and loses its gloss and is no longer sticky. Turn thickened mixture into pan. When firm, cut into squares. Top with pecan halves.