Team USA wins the Black Bass World Championship

By Jim Keck

I hope everyone’s havin’ a great week and enjoyin’ all the rain and cooler days we’ve got right now. It’s still a little warm but nothin’ like July and August!

The fishin’ has been a little better this past week, and I’m sure it’s gonna get even better as we move closer to fall. It won’t be long now.

The bluegills are still bitin’ in Lake Kissimmee. Most of the bluegills and a few shellcrackers are bein’ caught around the pads and the round reeds. Grass-shrimp and red worms are workin’ the best.

The bass fishin’ on West Lake Tohopekaliga is doin’ pretty good if you fish with shiners. Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that folks are fishin’ in the mouth of the canals that connect all the lakes in the chain. The water’s been runnin’ from lake to lake, and folks are catchin’ some nice bass in those areas.

For some good results, you can try fishin’ with artificials like plastic worms and Senko-type baits. Also try lipless crankbaits where the water is runnin’.

The bass fishin’ has slowed down on Johns Lake. This past week at the Wednesday Night Shootout, the weights of the fish are definitely gettin’ smaller. The team of Leo Saratt and Erico School won the three-fish tournament with 9.30 pounds. They also had the biggest bass of the tournament, which hit the scales at 3.90 pounds.

There was some great news last week when Team USA won the Black Bass World Championship in South Africa. The teams were made up of six of the best professional bass fishermen we have. Those six guys were: Jacob Wheeler, Kyle Welcher, Scott Martin, Ott Defoe, Logan Parks, and Drew Gill. Team USA brought home the gold medal as a team. Also, the team of Ott Defoe and Drew Gill won the overall gold medal by winnin’ the event.

It was really a challenge goin’ into the last day. Team USA was nineteen points behind Team Italy that day, but with big bass bein’ caught by Drew Gill and Ott Defoe, and big bags of bass by Jacob Wheeler and Kyle Welcher, Team USA made a come-back and sealed the deal. Congrats to all the teams that entered.

Kyle also reports that some folks are catchin’ a few specks in the St. John’s River. He says that the water is flowin’ in the river right now, and folks are takin’ advantage of that movin’ water. Some folks are gettin’ their limits in the river.

There is a tournament that’s held on the Maitland Chain on Wednesday nights, and Kyle reports that it’s been takin’ around 13 pounds to win. You’re only allowed three bass to bring to the scales, so it seems the fishin’ is pickin’ up there, also.

I didn’t get any reports from the Butler Chain this week, but I’m sure it’s still steady for keeper-size bass. You’ll do best with slow sinkin’ Senko-type baits and plastic worms. Keep an eye out for schoolers comin’ up around your boat.

The water temperatures are up in the Harris Chain, so you need to be on the water early; try a topwater bait at first light. Once the sun gets up, move to the deeper water and fish the submerged vegetation and docks.

Well, I hope y’all have a great week. I hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: Go Fishin! SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!