‘Targeted shooting’ leaves 3 injured, 1 dead in South Apopka 

One of four men shot Thursday night in a South Apopka neighborhood has died from his injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 9:20 p.m. in the 200 block of West 12th Street, near Hawthorne Avenue. Two victims were found at the scene and transported to the hospital, while two more men, reported to be between 21 and 48 years old, arrived at the emergency room in private vehicles.

The sheriff’s office described the incident as a targeted shooting. As of Monday, officials have not released additional details as the investigation continues.

FOX 35 Orlando reported that the deceased individual was Jamarrion Griffin, 27.