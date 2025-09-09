Sonny’s BBQ Apopka celebrates 34th anniversary of VetFran

Sonny’s BBQ Apopka recently celebrated Soldiers’ Angels and the 34th anniversary of VetFran with a luncheon.

“It was inspiring to see how many of the volunteers are veterans themselves—or connected through family—and to feel that shared bond in the room,” VetFran said in a LinkedIn post.

VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association and the IFA Foundation designed to help veterans transition into franchise ownership. Sonny’s BBQ is one of approximately 600 VetFran member companies, which give discounts on initial franchise fees to honorably discharged veterans, according to the VetFran website.

After a presentation on VetFran, Sonny’s BBQ recognized Tenison Shirai for his dedication to Soldiers’ Angels, which provides meal assistance, care packages and more to veterans and service members.

“Tenison was chosen after being nominated by his fellow peers for consistently going above and beyond to support Soldiers’ Angels,” Sonny’s BBQ franchise growth and compliance director Lisa Racine said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “As a photographer, Tenison has [dedicated] his time and skill by volunteering to set up, pack items, and ensure Soldiers’ Angels food drives run smoothly. His dedication and commitment shined through, making him the perfect recipient of Random Act of BBQ.”

Courtesy of Sonny's BBQ Sonny’s BBQ PR staff Montana Coleman and Elena Santana pose with Tenison Shirai.

Before receiving his certificate and gift at the Aug. 19 event, Shirai thanked the guests in attendance.

“You make my life very meaningful in this country,” he said. “I’m new here in Orlando, and I was not expecting this. Thank you so much. I love you all.”

Guests also enjoyed a presentation of Sonny’s favorites and seasonal menu items from Pitmaster Luis Lainez. According to a Sonny’s LinkedIn post, attendees especially enjoyed the BBQ pork egg rolls.

“Grateful to honor our Veterans and the heroes who support them!” Sonny’s BBQ Apopka said in a Facebook post. “Thank you all for making a difference!”