Senate, House seats up for grabs

A special election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 2, and will feature two races, Florida Senate District 15 and House District 40. Both districts primarily cover the northwestern Orange County region, including Apopka.

Democrat LaVon Bracy Davis and Republican Willie J. Montague will square off for the Florida Senate 15 seat, which became vacant when incumbent Geraldine Thompson died on Feb. 13.

For more information about the special election including polling places and maps, visit ocfelections.gov/SD15Election.

Florida Senate 15

LaVon Bracy Davis (D)

LaVon Bracy Davis is an attorney who graduated from FAMU College of Law and served as senior attorney with the state Department of Children and Families. She is the daughter of noted civil rights activist Dr. LaVon Wright Bracy and the late Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr.

If elected to Florida Senate 15, Bracy Davis’s goals include lowering property insurance costs, creating and attracting well-paying jobs, working with small businesses to generate local opportunities, advocating for solutions to the affordability crisis, expanding access to quality affordable healthcare, and increasing teacher pay and strengthening public schools.

Willie J. Montague (R)

Willie J. Montague is the founder/president of House of Timothy, an Orlando-based nonprofit dedicated to helping young men seek a second chance at life in a community environment.

He is the chairman of the Orange County Republican Liberty Caucus, regional director for the Central Florida Republic and Liberty Caucus, president of Turning Point Faith of Greater Orlando, and founder of Orlando Under 40.

If elected to Florida Senate 15, Montague’s several goals include advocating for school choice and parental involvement, reducing regulations to support small businesses, supporting healthcare transparency and competition to lower costs, protecting First and Second Amendment rights, and advocating for efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

Florida House District 40

Tuan Le (R)

Tuan Le prioritizes four items on his platform: zoning equity, education, small business tax credits and affordable housing for seniors.

“I will push legislation that turns our high schools into technical training centers after 6 p.m.,” Le said on his website. “Adult[s] and young people will be able to train in real-world trades like plumbing, electrical, HVAC, coding, AI, Robotics, and Health Care—so we’re not just preparing kids for college, we’re preparing families for careers.”

Le previously ran for U.S. House Florida District 10 in the Republican primary elections of 2022 and 2024, according to Ballotpedia.

According to his campaign website, Le has worked as an engineer for the Kennedy Space Center, Emerson Electric and Lockheed Martin.

RaShon Young (D)

RaShon Young served as a legislative aide to Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis before joining the special election and is now running for her seat.

Young’s platform prioritizes LGBTQ+ and racial minority issues, expanding Medicaid, and creating more environmentally friendly jobs.

“Together [with LaVon Bracy Davis], we are ready to bring new energy and a united front to Tallahassee, because the fight for affordable housing, quality education, healthcare access, and justice for all isn’t over,” Young said in a June 24 Instagram post.

According to his LinkedIn profile, RaShon Young is the political action committee chair at the Orange County Branch NAACP, a member of the 26Health board of directors, and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.