Seminole County Chamber launches Apopka area council

The West Seminole Council, a local branch of the Seminole County Chamber, launched Monday at Bahia Shriners on Semoran Boulevard.

“We’re really proud of the way the community has welcomed this new council and how many people came out for the first meeting,” said Rebekah Arthur, president and CEO of the Seminole Chamber.

The West Seminole branch is the newest of the chamber’s eight councils and serves the Semoran Boulevard corridor, spanning downtown Apopka to the intersection of State Roads 434 and 436. The Seminole Chamber decided to expand into the city after noticing an influx of Apopka businessmen and women attending the Altamonte Springs Council.

Photo by Gerry Katz Attendees listen in at the inaugural meeting of the West Seminole Council on Feb. 2.

“We’ve had a lot of businesses from the Apopka area over the past year looking for another way for them to connect with more businesses and community leaders,” Arthur said in a Dec. 1 interview with The Apopka Chief.

The council meets on the first Monday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and to listen to a guest speaker. Council chair Laura Meyers Blair said the council was planning to host 80 to 100 guests at its first meeting, and 117 guests registered.

“Because of that, we would normally have time where each guest would get to introduce themselves and have 15 seconds to get their elevator pitch,” Blair said. “Because of the number of people, we had to shorten it just to their name and company name, but other than that, I think it went off pretty well.”

Jessica Rosario-Fortis of the Seminole State College Center of Business Development served as the council’s first guest speaker, discussing three “steps to strategic business momentum”: strategic clarity, intentional partnerships, and purposeful networking.

Photo by Gerry Katz Jessica Rosario-Fortis discusses three keys to business growth at the West Seminole Council’s inaugural meeting.

“Partnerships are the fastest ways to help you grow momentum,” Rosario-Fortis said. “The right partner will build with you. They won’t take away from you in any way. They want to build with you. That’s why we’re here today.”

Two pairs of guests shared brief testimonials about their partnerships through the chamber after Rosario-Fortis’ talk, including William Varney of Platinum Roofing Services and Jet Set Printing & Signs’ Brian Stanley.

William Varney of Platinum Roofing Services delivers a testimonial at the inaugural meeting of the West Seminole Council.

“Because of him, we have our banner today,” Varney said of Stanley. “It’s taken a couple months for us to get the design right. He helped me from beginning to end….I really appreciate everything you did for me.”

Platinum Roofing Services was one of four businesses to sign up for a table spotlight at the meeting, which enabled them to share promotional literature at the meeting and present for a minute each. Attendees who visited each table were registered for a chance to win one of several door prizes sponsored by member businesses.

“We have so many great businesses here in Apopka, and I heard a lot of people say coming here, they’re like, ‘Oh, I drove by there, and I didn’t even know it was there,’” Blair said. “So we want people to know what businesses are here and what they do so we can support one another and help each other grow businesses.”

Attendee Christine Horvay of FirstCard Merchant Services said she was excited to see the chamber branch into Apopka, pointing to the chamber’s status as Florida Chamber of the Year.

“It looks like it’s very dynamic — a lot of interaction amongst the members,” Horvay said. “This is a good hand-in-hand for me — one chamber member over in Apopka, and then now Seminole. I’m excited. I’m very excited.”

The next Lunch & Learn is scheduled for March 2.