Two groups, Phillis Wheatley Elementary School and ZAPT Elite Scholarship Fund, were presented checks by the Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance at the Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast last month. Pictured (l to r) are Tabitha Brown, Wheatley school principal; Denise Tarver, ZAPT Elite representative; and Hezekiah Bradford, president of the Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance. Behind them are pastors who are also alliance members.