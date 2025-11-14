Santa Claus is coming to town for Apopka Tree Lighting

The city’s yearly Tree Lighting event will start the holiday season in Apopka with holiday displays, festive lights, an appearance by Santa Claus and a special tree lighting ceremony.

The Tree Lighting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, at Kit Land Nelson Park.

The free, family-friendly event will also include fun activities for children, seasonal music, and local vendors, selling items ranging from holiday gifts to food and dessert. Throughout the park, guests can enjoy a Florida snowfall, festive photo spots, and live toy characters inspired by the Island of Misfit Toys.

Schools from Apopka and adjacent areas – including Lakeville and Wolf Lake elementary schools – as well as local organizations will perform their own arrangements of holiday classics.

Santa Claus will give children the chance to meet him, share their wish lists, and take a photo with him.

Self-parking is available for free at Edwards Field, next to Kit Land Nelson Park on First Street.

For more information including vendor, sponsorship or performance opportunities, email the events team at events@apopka.net or go online to Apopka.gov/ApopkaTreeLighting.