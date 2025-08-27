Sanchez serves propel Wekiva volleyball to sweep

The Wekiva Mustangs bounced back from their last game with a statement win Tuesday night, sweeping Colonial in straight sets (25-11, 25-20, 25-15).

Junior outside hitter Elyanna Sanchez was the star of the match for Wekiva, delivering 11 aces and six kills. Her serving runs alone accounted for nearly a full set’s worth of points.

“Elyanna was just bringing the aces left and right,” head coach Heather Lorenz said. “Every time she stepped back, she was putting pressure on Colonial and swinging hard.”

Sanchez wasn’t the only Mustang making noise. Senior captain outside hitter Sarai McFadden chipped in five kills, two aces and a block, while junior setter Isabella Espada dished out 23 assists, running a mischievous attack that kept Colonial guessing.

Sophomore Ayonna Hunt made her varsity debut at right side hitter and impressed her coach throughout all three sets.

Lorenz also worked in senior newcomer Tiana Washington, a basketball player who played rotations in the middle, while sophomore middle hitter Avianna Mater earned praise for a strong swing at the net, with two big kills and a block.

Defensively, junior libero Mikayla Rivera was the glue, finishing with seven digs, five assists, and two aces. Her ability to read Colonial’s attack and cover the floor rallied Wekiva throughout the night.

“Mikayla was spot on all night,” Lorenz said. “She was everywhere she needed to be and kept us organized defensively.”

While Wekiva controlled the first and third sets with ease, the second featured a push from Colonial. The Grenadiers strung together a serving run that briefly gave the Mustangs trouble, but Lorenz’s squad regrouped late to close it out and maintain the sweep.

“The energy of my team was amazing. Every single girl gave it everything they had,” Lorenz said. “It was wonderful to see them come together as a collective unit, even when we fell behind in that second set.”

With the win, Wekiva improved to 2-1, gaining momentum early in the season with contributions from both veterans and new faces. Their next match is Tuesday, Sept. 2, at home against the Edgewater Eagles (2-3) to open district play.