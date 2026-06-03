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Sam Alexis lends his name to Apopka’s youth hoops camp 

Vinnie Cammarano

June 3, 2026 | 10:18 am
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Coach Scott Williams in a pregame huddle
Coach Scott Williams in a pregame huddle

Vinnie Cammarano

Key Points

One of Central Florida’s longest-running youth basketball traditions is returning this summer with a new name and sponsor. 

The 2026 Sam Alexis Basketball Camp, presented by Apopka Blue Darter Basketball, will take place July 27-30 at Apopka High School. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13 and will run daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Apopka High School coaches and current Blue Darter players will lead skill instruction, contests and games throughout the week. Each camper also takes home a basketball and camp T-shirt. 

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The program renamed the camp to honor Apopka graduate Sam Alexis, Class of 2022, who recently completed his collegiate basketball career at Indiana University after helping the University of Florida win the 2025 national championship. 

Apopka head coach Scott Williams said Alexis’ support reflects his continued commitment to the program that helped launch his basketball career. 

“As talented as a player Sam is, he is a finer young man who has consistently wanted to give back to the Apopka Blue Darters Basketball program,” Williams said. “His sponsorship of our camp allows us to reduce costs to families while also allowing us to raise the finances necessary to fund our program.” 

Williams said the program hopes Alexis will be able to attend camp activities if his schedule permits. Alexis is preparing for professional opportunities and working out for NBA teams ahead of the draft. 

“We are hopeful that Sam will be in town to spend time with the campers, and we’ll announce details as available,” Williams said. 

The camp costs $100 per camper for the week. Families who register more than one child receive a discount. Enrollment is capped at 60. 

To pre-register, parents can contact Williams at scott.williams@ocps.net

Author

  • Vincent 'Vinnie' Cammarano was born and raised in New Jersey and is a graduate from Full Sail: Dan Patrick's School of Sportscasting. He has a lifelong background of playing and working in sports, and is the sports reporter for the Apopka Chief. He commentates basketball and other sports on the side, and analyzes professional sports in his free time.

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