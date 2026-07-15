Salmon patties go great with garlic cheese grits and iced tea

Emily Meggett has a recipe for salmon patties in her book Gullah Geechee Home Cooking. She says, “Salmon patties are almost identical to French salmon croquettes. It’s another example of the French influence on Lowcountry cuisine. Salmon patties are cherished in Gullah Geechee cuisine. People call them salmon patties or salmon cakes. What connects them are the inexpensive ingredients that shape this fried fish cake.” I say: There is only one of me, so I used 1 small 6-ounce can of salmon, maybe a 1/2-teaspoon dehydrated onion (it gets rehydrated in the salmon juice), 1 egg, 1 teaspoon flour, mixed in a tablespoon of breadcrumbs (not toasted!), and maybe a 1/4-cup of EVOO in a stainless-steel skillet (I don’t cook seafood in my cast-iron skillet). Canned salmon is quite salty already, but I did use some pepper, a smidgen of cayenne, and just a little shake of garlic powder. They were outstanding! I made four medium-size patties, ate two, and put two in the fridge in a Ziplok.

Beth Walters contributed Evie’s Garlic Cheese Grits to First Presbyterian’s Treasures and Pleasures. It’s one of our very favorite cookbooks! The recipe says, “Serves six.” Maybe… if you’re feeding genteel folk! It’s generally 1/4-cup grits per person. Perhaps the eggs, milk, and cheese will make another two cups of food. Anyway, it looks pretty good.

Marinara Sauce is used for so many different dishes, the primary one in my mind being the basis for good old spaghetti and meat sauce or meatballs. Here is a recipe for Classic Marinara Sauce from Lidia Bastianich, adapted by Julia Moskin at cooking.nytimes.com, who says, “Homemade marinara is almost as fast and tastes immeasurably better than even the best supermarket sauce – and it’s made with basic pantry ingredients. All the tricks to a bright red, lively-tasting sauce, made just as it is in the south of Italy (no butter, no onions) are in this recipe. Use a skillet instead of the usual saucepan; the water evaporates quickly, so the tomatoes are just cooked through as the sauce becomes thick.” This recipe yields 3-1/2 cups, enough for 1 pound of pasta. Time is 25 minutes.

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From Pot-Pourri of Zellwood, here is a recipe for bread and butter pickles from Mary Vincent with the note, “Borrowed from Byron McCoy years ago.” So, thanks to both of you!

From The New Low-Country Cooking written by Marvin Woods, let’s try his Iced Tea recipe. He says, “Did you know that iced tea was born at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair? How it became one of the South’s most celebrated drinks isn’t really known. It can be made in several ways. Whether you like it with or without lemon and sugar is completely up to you. Use this recipe as is, or use it as a base, adding or omitting what you like. Never chill iced tea in the refrigerator, or it will get cloudy.”

For the times you want to spoil yourself and everybody else around you, here is Butter-Pecan Ice Cream! This flavor is my very favorite, and it might be yours, too! The recipe was contributed by Tammy Sewell of Fort Benning, Georgia, to the 1996 annual publication of Southern Living’s Favorites.

EMILY MEGGETT’S SALMON PATTIES

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking

INGREDIENTS:

1 onion, grated

2 large eggs

1 (14-3/4-ounce) can pink salmon

1 heaping tablespoon flour

1-1/2 teaspoons seasoning salt, preferably Gold Medal

1/4 cup breadcrumbs, toasted

1/2 cup vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS:

1) In a large mixing bowl, mix the onion and eggs together. Once combined, add the salmon, 1 heaping tablespoon flour, and seasoning salt. Stir well to combine. 2) Divide the mixture into equal portions. The patties should be thick circles – about the size of the palm of your hand, and roughly 1 to 1-1/2 inches thick. 3) Using your hand, take a scoop of the toasted breadcrumbs, and cover each salmon patty with breadcrumbs. 4) In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. 5) Once the oil is shimmering, working in batches if necessary, drop the patties into the hot oil. 6) Reduce the heat to medium and cook the patties on one side until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes, then turn and cook until the other side is golden brown. 7) Place on a paper towel to drain. Serve hot.

Note: A pot of grits would go very well with these salmon patties. Makes 6 to 8 patties.

BETH WALTERS’ EVIE’S GARLIC CHEESE GRITS

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup fine grits (cook according to package directions)

1 roll garlic cheese

1 stick butter

Salt to taste

Tabasco sauce to taste

2 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup milk

1/2 pound sharp cheese, shredded

Paprika

DIRECTIONS:

1) Melt garlic cheese in butter. 2) Mix together and season to taste with salt and Tabasco sauce. 3) Mix 2 beaten eggs and 1/4-cup milk together. 4) Stir the melted garlic cheese/butter mixture into the cooked grits. 5) Pour grits mixture into lubricated casserole. 6) Top with shredded sharp cheese and sprinkle with paprika. 7) Bake at 300 degrees for 40 minutes. Serves six.

CLASSIC MARINARA SAUCE

Recipe from The New York Times

INGREDIENTS:

1 28-ounce can whole San Marzano tomatoes, certified D.O.P. if possible

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

7 garlic cloves, peeled and slivered

Small dried whole chile, or pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large fresh basil sprig, or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, more to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1) Place tomatoes into a large bowl and crush with your hands. Pour 1 cup water into can and slosh it around to get tomato juices. Reserve. 2) In a large skillet (do not use a deep pot) over medium heat, heat the oil. When it is hot, add garlic. 3) As soon as garlic is sizzling (do not let it brown), add the tomatoes, then the reserved tomato water. Add whole chile or red pepper flakes, oregano (if using) and salt. Stir. 4) Place basil sprig, including stem, on the surface (like a flower). Let it wilt, then submerge in sauce. Simmer sauce until thickened and oil on surface is a deep orange, about 15 minutes. (If using oregano, taste sauce after 10 minutes of simmering, adding more salt and oregano as needed.) Discard basil and chile if using.

BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

Recipe contributed by Mary Vincent

“Borrowed from Byron McCoy years ago”

INGREDIENTS & INSTRUCTIONS:

1 gallon firm cucumbers

2 seeded green peppers

Skin 8 small white onions

Prepare 1 quart crushed ice

Place these ingredients in layers in a crock with:

1/2 cup salt (pickling salt)

Cover with a weighted lid and place in refrigerator for 3 hours or overnight. Drain.

Make syrup of:

5 cups vinegar

5 cups sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon celery seed

Add the vegetables. Heat them slowly with very little stirring. Scald; do NOT boil them. Place the pickles in sterile jars and seal at once.

ICED TEA

Recipe from The New Low-Country Cooking by Marvin Woods

INGREDIENTS:

6 to 8 tea bags

6 cups boiling water

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (optional)

1/4 cup granulated sugar (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Place the tea bags in a large heatproof pitcher. Pour the boiling water over the tea bags. Let stand for 3 to 5 minutes, or longer for stronger tea. Remove the tea bags. Add the lemon, if desired. Stir in the sugar, if desired, until dissolved. Let cool. Pour over ice and serve.

TAMMY SEWELL’S BUTTER-PECAN ICE CREAM

Recipe from 1996 Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1/4 cup butter or margarine

2 cups chopped pecans

7 cups milk, divided

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups sugar

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 (5.1-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1) Melt butter in a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat; add pecans, and cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Drain and set aside. 2) Combine 1 cup milk and next 3 ingredients in saucepan; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until mixture coats back of a spoon. Cool. Stir in remaining 6 cups milk, pudding mix, and vanilla; add pecans, stirring well. 3) Pour mixture into freezer container of a 5-quart hand-turned or electric freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. 4) Pack freezer with additional ice and rock salt; let stand 1 hour before serving. Yield: 1 gallon.