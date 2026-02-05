OP-ED: Return of the Jedi—making your voice heard

Editor’s note: This is the third part of a series on property tax reform.

In the Star Wars universe, the Jedi were the ones with the true power, and their lightsaber was their trusty weapon. As a citizen and voter, you are the ones who hold the true power, and your voice is your lightsaber.

In this final Star Wars-themed column on property tax, I want to share how to make your voice heard regarding the property tax proposals that will ultimately be placed on the ballot in November.

Regardless of which property tax proposals make it to the ballot, you as the voters have the option of voting “yes” (or “no”) on which proposals you agree or do not agree with. You have the power to vote yes or no on any or all of the proposals.

It is not a menu that only allows a single choice; you can vote any way you like on all that make it to the ballot. In other words, a “yes” or “no” on one proposal does not cover all the other proposals or disqualify another proposal.

Unlike legislation that is passed, any proposals that make it to the ballot for a vote during elections are considered to be constitutional amendments, where they must receive 60% approval by the voters to become effective. (Let me also remind you that the process is still ongoing, and the Senate must also weigh in, so there may only be one or two that actually make it to the ballot.)

There are two key ways you can let your voice be heard. First, as your representative I would like to hear where you, the residents of District 39 stand on these proposals. Do you favor a complete removal of homestead taxes, or a proposal that exempts school and first responders? Should people truly own their home or “rent from the government”?

Please reach out to my district office and let me know your preferences or concerns on any or all of the property tax proposals in the coming weeks. You can reach me at (407) 598-8470, or email me at Doug.Bankson@flhouse.gov.

You can also follow the bills at flhouse.gov and flsenate.gov, where you can enter the House or Senate bill number and contact bill sponsors and legislators directly regarding your thoughts and preferences for the ballot this November.

As we move forward with this process in the coming months, I encourage you to stay informed on the variety of property tax proposals (as discussed in my last column) and consider how each one can impact you or your loved ones. It’s here that you can then use your voice in deciding how to vote in November.