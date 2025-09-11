City of Apopka relaunches Residential Renovation Assistance Program with $900K

The city of Apopka announced this week the relaunch of its Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) initiative the Residential Renovation Assistance Program (RRAP) with a total of $900,000 in funding to help homeowners upgrade the exteriors of their homes in the CRA district.

The RRAP was created to enhance residents’ quality of life within the CRA district by strengthening neighborhoods and boosting curb appeal.

Qualifying homeowners for the RRAP may get at maximum $30,000 per property, meant to go toward important renovation needs and exterior enhancements such as exterior painting, landscaping, roof replacements, installation of new windows and doors, driveway rehabilitation and porch repairs.

“The Residential Renovation Assistance Program is an investment not only in individual homes but in the vitality of our neighborhoods,” Antranette Forbes, city economic development director, said in a Sept. 8 press release. “Investments in new roofs and energy-efficient windows are especially valuable for hurricane season. These improvements not only help protect families and homes, but they can also provide long-term savings by potentially reducing homeowners’ insurance costs.”

The program is available to owner-occupied single-family homes, duplexes, and townhomes located within the CRA boundaries. Applications will be evaluated to see if they meet program requirements. Money will be given on a first-come, first-served basis until the budget is entirely allocated.

The RRAP aligns with the CRA’s long-term redevelopment plan by promoting neighborhood stability, enhancing property values, and supporting the city’s broader mission of economic development and community revitalization.

CRAs use revenue from property tax increases to fund improvements. The CRA district has 633 acres with mix of residences, businesses and historic properties in downtown Apopka.

The CRA Board, which reviews the budget and programs related to the CRA district, is comprised of all Apopka City Council members and two other appointed members.

Homeowners who would like further details about how to qualify for the program and apply may contact the CRA office at 407-703-1654 or go online to the Apopka Community Redevelopment Agency page.