CRA Board adopts residential façade repair grant program

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board unanimously adopted a new residential façade repair grant program designed to help residents afford home improvements by simplifying the application process, offering homeowners contractor options, and focusing on quality repairs that have a positive community impact.

The CRA Board finalized the details of the grant program at its Aug. 20 meeting. Each eligible property can receive up to $30,000 in grant funding within a 10-year period. Up to 10% of the grant may be used for soft costs like permits and licenses, with the remainder allocated for direct home improvements.

“One of the things I think is completely critical for it to be successful is for it not to be perceived as it’s so convoluted and complicated for the residents that they almost feel intimidated to even apply for the program. But we also want to protect the CRA and City’s interests as well,” said Antranette Forbes, the city’s economic development director.

The program would allow homeowners to choose their own contractor or select one from a forthcoming CRA-approved list of vetted professionals. To ensure impartiality, contractors cannot be related to the grant recipient by blood, marriage, or adoption, or live in the same household.

To ensure fairness and oversight, disputes regarding program projects will be handled through a tiered review process, starting with the economic development director, then the chief administrative officer, and finally, if unresolved, the full CRA Board.

The program would also make it easier for homeowners to apply by simplifying legal and accounting requirements, such as removing the need for General Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) language.

Major improvements, such as roofs, windows and doors, are encouraged, and all work, including fence installation, must comply with city codes. Homeowners must provide invoices and lien releases to receive payment. The CRA Board will be notified of any project extensions beyond six months.

The residential façade repair grant program is scheduled to officially launch on Oct. 1.

Compliance with HB 7013

The CRA Board also adopted Resolution 2025-04, acknowledging its compliance with House Bill (HB) 7013, which mandates that CRAs establish clear goals and performance metrics that are separate from their annual report.

Resolution 2025-04 confirms that the Apopka CRA understands and intends to follow these new requirements by preparing and submitting the necessary performance metrics report by Dec.1 each year, in addition to the annual report due March 31.

CRA approves FY26 budget

The CRA Board unanimously approved two resolutions that adopt an estimated $6.32 million budget to support the CRA’s projects and programs for the 2026 fiscal year (FY).

Resolution 2025-05 carries over the Apopka CRA’s existing redevelopment funds—$4.7 million—into FY26. Amendments to the carryover include moving $600,000 originally set aside for land acquisition into a contingency fund and reallocating $50,000 from the Alonzo Williams Park budget to the residential fee assistance program, bringing that program’s total to $950,000.

Resolution 2025-06 adopts the Apopka CRA’s 2025-26 budget, which incorporates the carryover funds and amendments from Resolution 2025-05. The total CRA budget is $6,328,001.23. The city’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 of the current year through September 30 of the following year.