Renewal Church partners with Rolling Hills Community Church at new location

Renewal Church recently launched Sunday services at Rolling Hills Community Church, with Renewal moving permanently from its former location at 2335 Appy Lane.

“This partnership reflects the heart of who we are,” said Renewal pastor Jason Henderson. “It’s about unity, stewardship, and creating a space for people to encounter hope and grow in their faith. With all of the renewal happening around the building, we’re living up to our name.”

Renewal is currently conducting renovations and repairs throughout the property, which also provides Renewal “a dedicated children’s building designed to provide a safe, engaging, and faith-filled environment for kids of all ages,” according to a March 31 press release.

Photo by Ken Frazier Renewal Kids leader Traci Kieffer stands behind the counter at the Renewal Rewards Shop, where children spend the Disciple Dollars they earn by learning in the classroom.

“We’ve seen incredible growth in families,” said Renewal Kids leader Traci Kieffer. “Having a space specifically designed for children allows us to better serve families and create meaningful experiences for all learners, where they can learn about Jesus in a way that connects with them.”

Renewal ministry director Judy Henderson said the partnership was based upon Rolling Hills’ aging congregation and Renewal’soutgrowing of its Appy Lane space.

“There was a lady in our church who approached us and said, ‘We think that you should talk to my neighbor,’ and he happened to be an elder at Rolling Hills Church,” she said.

After multiple conversations, Renewal and Rolling Hills signed an intent to merge. The churches will not officially merge until December 2027, due to Rolling Hills’ current agreement with the Alliance of Reformed Churches.

“We’re grateful to see the building filled with new energy and families,” said Ron Pruim, the Rolling Hills elder who had the initial conversation with Pastor Jason Henderson. “This partnership reflects a shared heart for the community and the next generation.”

Renewal hosts its services on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., while Rolling Hills conducts its own services on Saturday afternoons at 4 p.m.

“It really is so wonderful to see just the light in their eyes and to watch the joy on their faces when they watch the kids come in and families come in,” Judy Henderson said. “Honestly it’s a match made in heaven. I can’t say it any other way.”