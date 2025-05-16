Recent rain a welcome sight on local lakes

The bass are bitin’ chatter-baits, swim-jigs, and slow sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Best colors to use have been watermelon red, junebug, and green pumpkin.

The bass fishin’ on Johns Lake is still doin’ good. Most folks that are fishin’ Johns Lake are gettin’ on the water either early or late in the day. Some folks are fishin’ at night due to the hot weather. Of course, there is always the weekly Wednesday night tournaments on Johns Lake if you’re interested. The tournaments start at 5:15 p.m., they run until 9 p. m., and you can only weigh-in three bass per boat.

I mentioned last week about the sprayin’ on West Lake Toho for hydrilla throughout the lake. They are treatin’ different areas of the lake, so make sure you stay clear of the spray boats while you’re out on the water.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is still doin’ pretty good. The American Bass Anglers held their tournament last weekend on the Harris Chain. Congrats to Dylan Westhelle who won the tournament with five bass that hit the scales at 20.3 pounds.

Matthew Gunn caught the big bass of the tournament. Matthew’s big bass hit the scales at 6.54 pounds. There were three bass over 6 pounds caught durin’ the tournament. A total of 17 boats fished that tournament. So overall, the fishin’ hasn’t been too bad in most of the lakes in our area.

As summer approaches, make sure you take along plenty of Gatorade and water. You want to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. That can become a very serious problem really quick if you don’t!

I hope y’all have a great week, and I hope you get on the water real soon to do some fishin’.

Tip of the week: Stay Hydrated!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!