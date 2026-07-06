Q&A: Orange County mayoral candidates talk experience, vision for Orlando area

In the weeks before the Aug. 18 Orange County election, The Apopka Chief is running questionnaires for Apopka-area races, starting with the office of Orange County mayor. This year, four candidates are running for the office: Chris Messina, Tiffany Moore Russell, Stephanie Murphy and Mayra Uribe. To read more about their backgrounds, platforms and approaches to county government, see their answers below.

Courtesy of Chris Messina Chris Messina

Chris Messina, CEO of Body1

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

1. My 30+ years of visionary, executive leadership using technology to solve problems, build businesses, & grow high-tech trade associations.

2. My education—Masters City & Regional Planning & MBA, Harvard Business School.

3. My lifelong volunteer community service—Vice Chair of Orange County Watch, hospital/healthcare boards, high school football coach, & Big Brothers Big Sisters.

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What prompted you to run for mayor?

I ran (& was the runner-up with nearly 40,000 votes) for Orange County Mayor in 2022 because of concern about government overreach and excessive taxation. Now in 2026, I’m also deeply concerned that many of our citizens are struggling, financially and otherwise, in a region that’s so rich in resources.

What are the three most important issues facing Orange County, and what would be your approach to addressing them as mayor?

1. Ending economic insecurity. Median wages here are at the very bottom of the 50 largest US metro areas[1]. We’ll diversify the economy with additional high-tech jobs, especially in SpaceTech, starting with the SpaceForce Academy.

2. Keeping our kids safe. Our children are under siege. We will fight against both external & internal threats. One way we’ll do this is by giving hope for a great job after school, through a subsidized trades education for everyone who wants one.

3. Eliminating local government waste & bureaucracy. We’ll tackle this through zero-based budgeting, forensic audits & fiscaldiscipline.

[1] US Census Bureau data for median income

Orange County continues to experience record tourism and economic growth. What would you do as mayor to help Apopka and northwest Orange County attract more jobs, investment and infrastructure improvements tied to that growth?

Our plan to bring the first military academy to the South­—the Space Force Academy— will spin off $1B+ in annual revenues. We anticipate that much of that spending will occur in Apopka. My administration also will promote Apopka’s natural wonders such as Rock Springs, Lake Apopka (restart fishing competitions!) and Wekiva Springs to visitors. In nearby Ocoee we plan to convert the blighted West Oaks Mall into a multiuse residential, shopping & commercial center.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Voters can learn more about me, volunteer, contribute, share perspectives, and prepare to vote on Aug. 18 at mywebsite ChrisMessina.com.

Official photo Tiffany Moore Russell

Tiffany Moore Russell, Orange County Clerk of Courts

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

For more than 20 years, I have served Orange County as an Orange County Commissioner and as Clerk of Courts. My experience managing large organizations, balancing budgets, and working collaboratively with residents, businesses, and community leaders has prepared me to lead Orange County with integrity, accountability, and results.

What prompted you to run for mayor?

Orange County deserves experienced leadership focused on bringing people together to address today’s challenges. I have spent my career serving this community, and I believe my experience, collaborative approach, and commitment to responsible growth will help ensure Orange County remains a place where families, businesses, and neighborhoods can thrive. I am more motivated to run to ensure that my two teen sons has a thriving community to return to.

What are the three most important issues facing Orange County, and what would be your approach to addressing them as mayor?

Affordable housing, responsible growth, and economic opportunity are Orange County’s biggest challenges. I will expand workforce housing through partnerships, preserve existing affordable housing, and encourage smart development. I will ensure infrastructure, transportation, and public safety keep pace with growth while protecting our natural resources. Finally, I will support workforce development, small businesses, and responsible fiscal management to strengthen our economy and create opportunities for residents throughout Orange County.

Orange County continues to experience record tourism and economic growth. What would you do as mayor to help Apopka and northwest Orange County attract more jobs, investment and infrastructure improvements tied to that growth?

Economic growth should benefit every part of Orange County. I will work with Apopka, regional partners, and the business community to improve transportation infrastructure, support workforce development, encourage strategic business recruitment, and invest in utilities and broadband. By coordinating land-use planning with infrastructure investments, we can attract high-quality employers while preserving the character and natural resources that make northwest Orange County unique.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

As a current elected official, voters can visit www.myorangeclerk.com to learn how I have performed as their Orange County Clerk of Courts. They will be able to review my leadership as it relates to modernizing the website, expanding access to justice and providing customer service to citizens.

Furthermore, they can visit my campaign website at tiffanyformayor.com, or follow Tiffany Moore Russell on Facebook and Instagram for campaign updates, priorities, and upcoming community events.

Stephanie Murphy, Founder of Center Aisle Coalition

Courtesy of the Stephanie Murphy for Mayor Campaign Stephanie Murphy

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

I’ve led in business, at the Department of Defense, and in Congress, where I solved complex problems and delivered results through collaboration and accountability. As a mom raising my family in Orange County, I’ll bringproven executive leadership to make our community more affordable, livable, and prosperous.

What prompted you to run for mayor?

Orange County is at a crossroads. As we grow, we must ensure growth improves life for the people who already live here. I’m running because too many families are struggling with housing costs, traffic, and whether their children can afford to build a future here.

What are the three most important issues facing Orange County, and what would be your approach to addressing them as mayor?

My priorities are affordability, livability, and opportunity. I’ll expand attainable housing, improve transportation, strengthen public safety, and make county government more responsive, efficient, and accountable. I’llsupport small businesses, attract higher-wage employers, and invest in the infrastructure needed to keep pace with growth. My focus is simple: deliver world-class services and build a world-class community where families can afford to live, businesses can thrive, and young people can build their futures right here in Orange County.

Orange County continues to experience record tourism and economic growth. What would you do as mayor to help Apopka and northwest Orange County attract more jobs, investment and infrastructure improvements tied to that growth?

Apopka and northwest Orange County deserve to share in our region’s success. I’ll prioritize transportation improvements, expand infrastructure that supports responsible growth, and attract higher-wage employers in industries like advanced manufacturing, defense, healthcare, and technology. I’ll also streamline permitting, support local small businesses, and ensure county investments create economic opportunity in every part of Orange County, not just our tourism corridor.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Website: murphyformayor.com

Instagram: instagram.com/murphyforocmayor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StephanieMurphyFL/

Threads: https://www.threads.com/@murphyforocmayor

X/Twitter: https://x.com/Murphy4OCMayor

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/murphyformayor.bsky.social

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@murphyformayor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@StephanieMurphyForFlorida

Official photo Mayra Uribe

Mayra Uribe, Orange County Commissioner District 3

What in your professional and community backgrounds makes you the best candidate?

I’m running for Mayor because it’s time for a new direction that puts residents first by focusing on the issues that affect our daily lives and ensuring county government is accountable, responsive, and results oriented. It’s time to stop letting special interests have their way. Their well-financed influence have been on the scale for far too long. We need to rebalance. My Orange County is a place where families can afford to live, businesses can thrive, and our children and grandchildren will choose to build their futures because of the opportunities and quality of life we create together.

What prompted you to run for mayor?

I’m running for Orange County Mayor because I believe leadership means listening, delivering results, and putting residents first. Orange County is my home. I was born and raised here. I’m raising a family and building a life and abusiness here. And just like everyone else, I want to thrive here. I’m heavily invested in our community, my neighborhood, my church. Orange County is a part of me. That’s why I am so passionate about serving as the next Mayor. I am uniquely qualified and ready on day one to sit at the head of the table and make decisions that are in the best interest of the people of Orange County. I believe that this election is crucial because we are at a pivotal moment, and our residents need, now more than ever, leaders that deliver results.

What are the three most important issues facing Orange County, and what would be your approach to addressing them as mayor?

Three top priorities for Orange County are good paying jobs/business development, transportation, and attainable housing. In my first two years, residents should expect measurable outcomes, including a more transparent and accountable budgeting process, lower administrative costs, improved government efficiency, continued investment in public safety without unnecessary spending growth, and greater resources directed toward priorities such as housing, transportation, and infrastructure that directly improve quality of life.

Orange County continues to experience record tourism and economic growth. What would you do as mayor to help Apopka and northwest Orange County attract more jobs, investment and infrastructure improvements tied to that growth?

Orange County’s Tourist Development Tax (TDT) should be managed with accountability and a clear focus on maximizing benefits for both our tourism economy and our residents. Most of our County residents, 70%, want TDT taxes from tourists to go to transportation, public safety and housing. I have been a leader on these issues, and I will continue to battle for better deals for the citizens of Orange County. That includes working with state officials to change existing laws so that Orange County can spend more of the money we collect on those who live and work here.

Where can voters go to learn more about you?

Visit MayraforMayor.com, follow my social media channels, attend community events, or contact our campaign to learn more about my vision for Orange County.