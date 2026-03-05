Q&A: Mayoral candidates talk leadership lessons

The Apopka Chief and WESH 2 News organized a mayoral debate on Feb. 3, when moderators asked candidates questions on a range of issues. To watch the full debate, click here.

Over the last four weeks, the Chief has featured a weekly question not covered in the debate. This week’s question comes from Apopka Chief member Matt DiSalvatore:

What is one leadership decision you’ve made in the past that you regret, and what did it teach you?

Answers are presented in alphabetical order.

Christine Moore, Orange County commissioner

I’m sure most of you would admit that life is a learning curve, but if we take time for reflection, reversing course on an initial opinion can result in something positive. I must add, though, that the city’s hostile online culture is making reflection difficult. Honest dialogue in supportive cultures leads to trust and overall success.

While a member of the Orange County School Board, I refused at first to add 20 minutes of daily recess. I, like the superintendent, initially believed that every minute of instruction was critical for student achievement. Well, eventually the mothers convinced me that children need to love school, have unstructured playtime, and expend energy for better learning throughout the afternoon. The moms were right, and I changed my vote.

I thought receiving an extra 1,500 acres of conservation in lieu of 60 acres lost for a highway in 2019 was a sufficient tradeoff for the Split Oak Forest. Since that time, I voted with Orange County residents who overwhelmingly voted into the charter their desire to preserve conservation lands in perpetuity. Since that time, I have advocated reducing suburban sprawl, studied with a national group on productive development and preserving open space, and learned more about building “character towns.”

Bryan Nelson, mayor

The city filed suit to stop the Affordable Housing Complex at the Town Center only to find out that state law had changed and our defense wouldn’t hold up. The Town Center had luxury apartment builders who were interested in building in the Town Center but weren’t able to break the contract that had already been approved by Orange County and the developer.

Nick Nesta, city commissioner

A leadership decision I have made in the past where I wish I had led better was to be a stronger force for the residents in their time of need when the current mayor and Commissioners Alexander Smith and Nadia Anderson decided to push public comment to the end of City Council meetings and turn off the live broadcast for all of the residents to see.

These residents’ voices were under attack for a stretch of 18 council meetings, solely due to the current mayor, Commissioner Smith, and Commissioner Anderson choosing not to prioritize the residents – the same residents who elected us to serve and represent them, not silence them.

This taught me to stand stronger for the residents and provide protections for the residents and their voices through live streaming the public comment section on my own social media account. I will continue to advocate for the residents to be heard regardless of their message.