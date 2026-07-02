Pure Pressure Cheer and Dance empowers youth

For the athletes of Pure Pressure Cheer & Dance, every performance is about more than learning routines or entertaining a crowd. Whether performing at community events or preparing for competition, the Apopka-based organization is committed to giving local youth a place to grow, build confidence and develop life skills that extend far beyond the dance floor.

The organization, founded five years ago and led by CEO Quinton McCree, serves children ages 5 to 17 through competitive cheer, majorette dance, hip-hop, jazz and praise dance for community events, parades, and competitions. Athletes are grouped by age into Pearls (5-8), Rubies (8-11) and Diamonds (11-17), allowing coaches to focus on age-appropriate development while building teamwork and leadership.

Courtesy of Jesellie Hernandez Pure Pressure Cheer and Dance girls line up and pose for a photo in a studio.

“Our program mainly focuses on empowering the youth in our communities in regards to mentorship programs, pre-vocational skills for a couple of our girls who are older before we set them out into the real world, and then just giving them the foundational skills of cheer and dance,” Pure Pressure President Jesellie Hernandez said. “We’ve done a lot of community events, a lot of give back.”

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The team’s motto, “Where Pressure Makes Diamonds,” reflects its mission of helping young people overcome challenges and discover their potential. Hernandez said the program was created to provide opportunities and a positive environment for children who may be facing difficult circumstances.

“It’s just giving back to our youth and giving back to our girls, and even boys in general,” Hernandez said. “It’s just being able to give back, being able to inspire and empower them.”

She said some of the athletes have experienced hardships that no child should have to endure.

“Some of our members, our athletes who are currently on the team have just experienced things that, unfortunately, kids shouldn’t,” Hernandez said. “Therefore, we just provide a safe haven and an outlet for them.”

Jesellie Hernandez Pure Pressure Cheer and Dance at Apopka’s Juneteenth parade.

That mission extends into the community, where Pure Pressure regularly participates in local events. The team recently performed during a community give-back event at Kit Land Nelson Park and marched in Apopka’s Juneteenth Parade. Upcoming performances are scheduled in downtown Orlando and Avalon Park.

Hernandez said each appearance presents new challenges while helping strengthen the bond between teammates.

“Each performance comes with its own challenges,” she said. “But coming together as a team within every performance, I believe what helps us come together is just the experiences. Whatever community event we’re doing, it just offers different and new opportunities for the girls.”

Unlike many recreational cheer and dance programs that operate seasonally, Pure Pressure trains year-round. The team practices Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m., with additional practices added during the summer competition season.

“We’re basically year-round,” Hernandez said. “When we do have performances and competitions, especially over the summertime, we have amped it up to five days out of the week.”

Pure Pressure Cheer and Dance Diamond group poses with a trophy.

Currently, the team practices outdoors at parks, including Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka and Z.L. Riley Park in downtown Orlando. Hernandez said Florida’s unpredictable weather often creates obstacles, but the organization continues to make the most of what is available.

Looking ahead, Pure Pressure hopes to expand its impact beyond athletics. Hernandez said the organization is working toward obtaining 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, allowing it to seek additional funding and create scholarship opportunities for local families.

“Our main mission is to be able to offer scholarships to our athletes and the community so that a family’s financial situation doesn’t prevent a child from participating in cheer and dance,” Hernandez said.

Another long-term goal is opening a permanent dance studio, giving the program a consistent home for practices and eliminating weather-related interruptions.

Until then, Hernandez said the organization’s focus remains unchanged: creating a supportive environment where young athletes can build confidence, learn leadership skills and prepare for success in life.

Families interested in joining or supporting Pure Pressure Cheer & Dance can connect with the organization through its social media pages or by contacting McCree for more information.