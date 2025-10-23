Police Beat: APD arrests 27 during week of Oct. 12-18

If a law enforcement agency charges you with a crime and this news outlet reports that information, please notify us within 90 days if the charge is dropped or if you are found not guilty by the court. After verifying the information, we will be happy to publish it. Please send notification to dhayden@theapopkachief.com.

In the period from October 12-18, 2025, the Apopka Police Department received 1,315 calls for service, responded to 28 crashes, issued 37 citations, and made 27 arrests. Burglaries: 2 vehicles, 1 residence, 3 businesses. Juveniles were charged with probation violation-child in violation of imposed conditions; burglary with assault or battery; lewd lascivious behavior-molest child 12 years of age up to 16 years of age by less than 18 years of age.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Lucio Antonio Barco, 37, 611 Business Park Blvd. #101, Winter Garden, other agency warrant (X2).

Zacri Alexander Byam, 46, 757 Ashworth Overlook Dr., Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Christhian Enrique Castaneda Alvarado, 26, 202 M. A. Board St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment-possession and/or use; obstructing justice-tamper with evidence in criminal proceeding.

Daniel Scott Cooke, 32, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Jeffery Lynn Doorvale, 57, 5452 N. Pine Hills Rd., Orlando, larceny-other theft; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescription.

Latoya Sharday Gullens, 39, 2589 Glacier Express Ln., Tavares, larceny-other theft.

Victor Alex Guzman Rosario, 49, 617 E. Myers Blvd., Mascotte, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-damage to property or person of another.

Robert Kentrell Hamilton, 40, general delivery, Orlando, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Tamara Marie Herman, 47, 2848 Charmont Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Bruce Michael Iron Necklace, 43, 620 E. Orange St., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner; resist officer-obstruct without violence; larceny-other theft.

Bruce Jackson, 32, 502 Conure St., Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability.

Scott Buddy Kinchens, 40, 6310 Oren Ct., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Antonio Ivon Landin, 20, 1239 Dunbrooke St., Winter Garden, out-of-county warrant.

Benjahna Louis Jean, 34, 2825 Silver Ridge Dr., Orlando, moving traffic violation-reckless driving 1st offense; other agency warrant.

Melissa Ann Mercer, 38, 502 Conure St., Apopka, aggravated battery-cause bodily harm or disability.

Robert Joseph Monse, 42, 2758 Cedar Knoll Dr., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Garrett James Moore, 41, 1008 Sheeler Hills Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Tanayris Lisbeth Negron Mantilla, 33, transient, Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Kimberly Ragoyta Olvera, 22, Apopka, homicide-murder, not premeditated during other felony; assault-aggravated with intent to commit a felony; weapon offense-unsafe storage of firearm; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Paul F. C. Poppell, 40, 28740 Atlantis Rd., Tavares, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Miguel Alexander Riveros, 46, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Falencia Shunte Robinson, 42, 1008 Sheeler Hills Dr., Apopka, larceny-other theft.

Giovonni Terrell Simmons, 19, Orlando, aggravated battery-with a deadly weapon; battery-touch or strike.

Reshawn Rovelle Sims, 38, 1165 S. Central Ave., Apopka, trespassing-failure to leave property on order of owner.

Fady Suleiman, 40, general delivery, Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence; trespassing-not structure/conveyance violation posted notice.

Sasha Brie Williamson, 42, Apopka, aggravated assault-with deadly weapon without intent to kill; neglect child-without great bodily harm.

Jeffrey Charles Wood, 30, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.