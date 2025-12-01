Police announce road closures for Apopka Christmas Parade

The Apopka Police Department (APD) has informed businesses in the city about road closures and detour routes for the Apopka Christmas Parade, which will take place 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 13, along Park Avenue.

The Foliage Sertoma club organizes the Apopka Christmas Parade. Its theme this year is “Miracle on Park Avenue.”

Road closures from 8 a.m. until 12 noon will be on Forest Avenue between Main Street and Third Street.

Road closures from 9 a.m. until noon will be on the following streets: Park Avenue between Main Street and Martin Street, Votaw Road between Park Avenue and Christiana Avenue, Third Street between Park Avenue and Forest Avenue, Second Street between Park Avenue and Highland Avenue, First Street between Park Avenue and Highland Avenue, Forest Avenue between Third Street and Oak Street, Orange Street between Park Avenue and Forest Avenue, Summit Street between Park Avenue/Central Avenue, and Central Avenue between Summit Street/Martin Street mid-block of Central Avenue.

Uniformed officers from the Apopka Police Department will be posted at these locations for assistance if needed.

The times that the APD has listed are approximate and could be shorter or longer depending on the parade’s duration.

Police will attempt to restore the normal traffic flow as soon as practicable.

In a Monday email to the Chief, Foliage Sertoma Club parade chair Lorena Potter cautioned entrants about a new concrete traffic control island recently constructed at the Third Street/Park Avenue intersection, which may affect entrants’ entry turns onto Park Avenue to start the parade route.

Volunteers will be on the premises to warn entrants and help them with this change, she said.

The Chief is participating in this year’s parade lineup.

The parade grand marshal is former Orange County Commissioner Tom Dorman, an Apopka resident.

The parade judges are Carol Stein, a musician and creator of the Steinway Society of Central Florida, which gives piano lessons to underprivileged youth; Dr. Michael Armbruster, a retired teacher, coach and administrator for Orange County Public Schools; and Connie Gelner of Stanley Steemer, who leads the company’s public involvement committee.

Contact Police Lt. Timothy Crutcher at 407-703-1771 with any questions.