New entries in Christmas Parade include churches, AdventHealth 

Several new entries will appear in this year’s Apopka Christmas Parade, with the theme “Miracle on Park Avenue,” which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 along Park Avenue.

New entries include those from area churches, an AdventHealth float with entertainers, a Wekiva High School FFA float showing livestock, and car clubs such as the Volkswagen and Bronco clubs.

The Foliage Sertoma Club organizes the yearly event. Sertoma stands for Service to Mankind, and strives to improve the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.

“We should have some things we haven’t seen in a few years,” parade chair Lorena Potter said in an interview.

The 2024 parade had between 1,000 and 1,500 participants including the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, marching bands and scout organizations. Last year’s event attracted between 5,000 and 6,500 spectators, according to Potter.

“[It] depends on the day, depends on the year, depends on the weather,” Potter said.

The grand marshal is former Orange County Commissioner Tom Dorman, who lives in Apopka.

A county commissioner from 1982 until 1990, Dorman was instrumental in helping to bring organized sports to Orlando, including the Magic basketball team and the Citrus Bowl, which is now Camping World Stadium. He is currently retired and has his own line of sauces, meat rubs and dressings called Tom’s Specialty Products.

The parade judges are Dr. Michael Armbruster, retired educator, coach and administrator for Orange County Public Schools; Connie Gelner from Stanley Steemer, who heads the company’s public involvement committee; and Carol Stein, a musician and founder of the Steinway Society of Central Florida, which provides piano lessons to underprivileged youth.

High school bands confirmed to perform this year are Apopka, Wekiva and Evans. Ocoee and Bishop Moore Catholic high schools may also participate, Potter said.

Parade applications can be obtained from FoliageSertoma.org under the forms tab.