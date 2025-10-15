Piedmont Lakes Middle to open time capsule Oct. 23

Piedmont Lakes Middle School will host a time capsule opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23 in the school gymnasium.

Principal James Montgomery said the capsule was developed by the class of 2000 as a celebration of the Millennium. Montgomery will introduce the ceremony and lead a presentation of alumni athletes.

Other guests will include Mayor Bryan Nelson, Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore and Orange County School Board Vice Chair Melissa Byrd. Former principal David Magee will open the capsule, and PTSA president Rhondalisha Collins will provide closing remarks. The Piedmont Lakes choir, advanced orchestra, wind ensemble and student dancers will provide various performances throughout the ceremony.

“[The] [v]ision of Piedmont Lakes Middle is to learn from the past to embrace the future,” Montgomery said in a statement to The Apopka Chief.

Contents from the 2000 time capsule will be displayed on a table for the audience, and refreshments will be available after the ceremony. Piedmont Lakes will seal a new time capsule with memories from the current school year in May.