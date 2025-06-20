OP-ED: Painting project brings together Apopka community members

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Last weekend, painting the “Apopka Pass” on the northern end of the West Orange Trail was a smashing success. Not only did volunteers finish this latest trail activation project, they also made new friends. While volunteers carefully painted porous bricks, they greeted a growing number of pedestrians and cyclists.

There were about 60 attendees. Three young ladies from Apopka High School were all smiles. Yesenia, the birthday girl, chimed in that she learned of our activity on social media.

A home-schooled family brought out five young children. Another woman painted a purple brick in remembrance of her mother who now resides in the neighboring Solaris Nursing Home.

And finally, the first painters to arrive were members of the Apopka Football Team. They were supervised by Coach Marcus Neeson, who incidentally was my two granddaughters’ PE coach. It takes a village, and with this large turnout, we were able to complete the entire project.

Hopefully, you have noticed that I’m on a mission to revitalize, reinvigorate, and re-establish the high economic development and social value of the West Orange Trail. For too long it has not served as a catalyst to anything. I have been purposeful about my work.

The first strategy began five years ago as I conducted a trail audit through South Apopka with Leigh Blackwelder. We noted problems: trash, boarded up homes, smell of urine, and many vacant lots. It is always challenging to know how to start.

So, what did we do? I always believe government must lead the way and initiate a transformation. So, I had the parks and recreation department clean out the weeds and cut up the tree limbs all along Old Apopka Road. It took months of heavy trimming and weed whacking. Then I called upon code enforcement to get a handle on the illegal dumping.

Next, I organized multiple trash pick-ups. At that time, I didn’t have a People of Southern Apopka Community Association, and recruitment was challenging. The neighbors didn’t yet believe in themselves, or that their community could be gorgeous.

Soon, however, after the tree trimming and clean-ups were completed, the private sector followed through by purchasing vacant lots and building about two dozen nice, new, attainable single-family homes. The churches painted their buildings and others began better maintaining yards.

Fast forward five years later, and we just celebrated the grand re-opening of the West Orange Trail Bridge and fun run through South Apopka. The Dunkin’ Donuts on U.S. 441 at Forest Avenue and the bridge remodeled the exterior of its building. The Apopka Pass was cleaned and artistically painted, and a dozen trees planted nearby.

Do I have future projects? Absolutely. I cannot wait to share more details with you. Most of all, I hope to see you walking and riding the West Orange Trail.