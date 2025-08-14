OP-ED: Orange County heading toward redistricting vote next month

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Think back to 2024. In Orange County, voters approved a measure to add two new county commission seats to Orange County government when asked the question on that November’s ballot. The commission will become a nine-member board with eight commissioners and one county mayor.

Since January of this year, the county’s redistricting process has been in full swing. The Redistricting Advisory Committee is charged with establishing the new district boundaries and incorporating the two additional districts. To that end, committee members have pored over maps with input from many citizens.

In September, the committee will submit a non-binding recommendation to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners for review. The process centers on creating maps which distribute population equally among all districts. This Geographic Information System (GIS mapping) creates maps and analyzes real-time impacts of boundary changes on key factors like demographics. You can see the maps that have been suggested for use so far.

Go to: https://ocflmapping2025.net/.

You can also attend the next Redistricting Advisory Committee meeting taking place 6-9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, at the Orange County Administration Center, BCC Chambers, 201 S. Rosalind Ave. in Orlando. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the regular Board of County Commissioners’ meeting, I along with my colleagues will be asked to adopt a proposed redistricting plan.

Orange County has placed a high priority on community input and public engagement. Citizens can expect to be able to participate in public meetings regarding mid-decennial redistricting and to also have access to a webtool that permits them to try creating the eight commission district boundaries. You can try your hand at creating a map.

That webtool can be found here: https://ocflmapping2025.net/redistricting-plans/.

If you have any questions about the process, please email: Redistricting@ocfl.net.



