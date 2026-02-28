Orange blossom mural arrives at First Methodist

Those driving northbound on Park Avenue past First Methodist Church Apopka may notice a new splash of tropical colors on the church’s southernmost wall.

“It’s a statement of who we are as a congregation and where we are located in our history, with citrus and with agriculture and with plants and all the different things that go along with Apopka, the Indoor Foliage Capital of the World,” said First Methodist pastor John Fisher.

The new mural features ferns, oranges and other Floridian plants framing the message “You are loved.” First Methodist congregant and Creative Hub of Apopka president Melanie Jankun completed the painting on Feb. 21.

Jankun said the mural is tied to the church’s 150th anniversary celebration, which was supposed to be held in 2020. However, due to COVID, the church will observe the anniversary this June.

“It actually started during COVID, and they worked with [Creative Hub of Apopka] to renovate a building on Second Street that’s on the church property,” Jankun said. “We have a mural that was done by Eddie Inkfish on the back of one of our sheds that faces the hub house, and so there was always talks for us to do a mural at the church, but they weren’t sure where or when or what the message would be.”

Jankun said Fisher’s wife, Becky, was the one who decided the mural’s message in January 2025.

“It’s the perfect message,” Jankun said. “As we went through the year and the current political climate we’re in, and just the divide, it’s just a perfect message to come back to —to know that you are loved.”

Although Jankun is not sure if another mural at the church is on the horizon, she does have a clear vision for her orange blossom painting.

“I think sometimes our community — a lot of people speak very negatively about it, and I just hate it, because it is such a happy place,” Jankun said. “I just want to bring that positivity and hope people smile and are happy to see all of this art beautifying our downtown area.”